Illume Fertility Expands Global Support for LGBTQ+ Family Building at Men Having Babies Brussels Conference

Leading U.S. fertility practice shares expertise with intended fathers across Europe

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illume Fertility , a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its award-winning medical team of expert physicians, patient-centered care, and advanced reproductive treatments enabling patients to achieve their fertility and family-building goals, proudly participated in the Men Having Babies Brussels Conference, held November 14–16 at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels. The international event brought together hundreds of intended parents, medical experts, and surrogacy professionals for Europe's most comprehensive educational forum dedicated to gay men pursuing fatherhood.

Dr. Laura Meyer, reproductive endocrinologist at Illume Fertility, speaking on a panel at Men Having Babies in Brussels, Belgium.

Men Having Babies (MHB), a nonprofit organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide, provides unbiased information and resources to help gay men pursue parenthood safely, ethically, and with confidence. The Brussels conference featured educational sessions on the medical, legal, and financial aspects of surrogacy, as well as new insights into evolving surrogacy tracks, inclusive workplace benefits, and the practical tools available to support global family-building.

Representing Illume Fertility, Dr. Laura Meyer, reproductive endocrinologist, joined an expert panel offering balanced guidance on navigating surrogacy with trusted professionals. Her participation highlighted Illume's continued dedication to providing evidence-based, compassionate care for all people building families, both in the U.S. and abroad.

"Men Having Babies Brussels offered an incredible opportunity to connect with future parents from across Europe," said Dr. Meyer. "Illume Fertility is proud to help intended fathers understand their options, navigate complex medical decisions, and take the first steps toward creating their families."

Throughout the conference, Illume Fertility provided complimentary consultations, educational materials, and individualized guidance tailored to the needs of male couples and single fathers-to-be. The practice also joined over 35 inclusive clinics, agencies, and legal professionals in supporting MHB's mission to expand access to ethical and transparent surrogacy pathways.

As Illume Fertility continues to build on its long-standing partnership with Men Having Babies, its participation in international events like Brussels underscores the clinic's commitment to empowering families through expert care, inclusive education, and global collaboration.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg, sperm, and embryo cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for seven consecutive years, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family-building. Illume Fertility is proud of its exceptional success rates including more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, and continues to be a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to each prospective parent we serve.

