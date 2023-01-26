Eight Local Superior Organizations Benefit from Charter Next Generation's Community Giving Funds Initiative

SUPERIOR, Wis., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of innovative film solutions, and one of Douglas County's most prominent employers. Known for its steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and high-performance solutions, the distinguished corporation has introduced a Community Giving Funds program to further their community outreach and sustainability goals from the ground up. The new initiative enables CNG's employee-owners to identify meaningful charitable organizations within their communities that would benefit from financial support.

Eight Local Superior, WI Organizations Benefit from Charter Next Generation's Community Giving Funds Initiative

The Community Giving Funds Initiative, which has produced wonderful localized impact and direct community benefits thus far, recently expanded into Superior, WI, where the Charter Next Generation team hand-selected local entities to directly aid. Team Superior donated a total of $50,000 across eight admirable organizations. The recipients included The School District of Superior, The University of Wisconsin Superior Foundation, The Esko School District, The Humane Society of Douglas County - Superior, The University of Minnesota Foundation – Engineering Department and The American Institute of Chemical Engineers Club, The Minnesota Sustainable Farming Association, The Head Lakes of United Way, and The Society of Women's Engineering – University of Minnesota Duluth Chapter.

The program aims to provide mutually beneficial opportunities for the communities in which CNG employees live and work, altruistic organizations within those areas, and the dedicated employee-owners of CNG. By investing their employee's communities, CNG is working to enrich the quality of life for residents within these regions and utilize their local networks to advocate for increased sustainability, recycling, and education.

Charter Next Generation's employee-owners in Superior, WI collaborated in order to hand-select each of the eight beneficiaries. The team is irrevocably confident that the designated funds will ameliorate the local community and contribute to advancements for each of the handpicked organizations.

About The Superior School District – With nine schools and around 4,200 enrolled students, The School District of Superior's mission is to ensure all students have the knowledge and skills for living, learning, and working successfully.

About University of Wisconsin Superior Foundation – The mission of the University of Wisconsin-Superior Foundation Inc. is to secure, invest and manage financial resources that support exceptional opportunities for the University of Wisconsin-Superior and its students, faculty, and facilities. The Lake Superior Floating Classroom Vessel initiative is a state-of-the-art catamaran designed to provide a flexible educational space for research on Lake Superior.

About The Esko School District - Esko Public School's vision is to provide a personalized learning environment that incorporates best teaching and learning practices and enhanced technology, to maximize every students' preparation for lifelong success.

About The Humane Society of Douglas County - The Humane Society of Douglas County, Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. The purpose of the Society to prevent cruelty to animals, to relieve suffering among animals, and to extend humane education. It is the policy of the Society to provide humane care and treatment for all animals needing protection in the area served by the Society, as well as attempt to return lost animals to their owners, seek suitable homes for animals without owners, and more.

About The University of Minnesota Foundation - Engineering Department & AICHE Club – The American Institute of Chemical Engineers at the University of Minnesota strives to provide students direct access to potential employers and an open social atmosphere. The goal of the AICHE Student Chapter is to foster professional and personal development as a chemical engineer.

About Minnesota Sustainable Farming Association – The SFA's mission is to advance environmental stewardship, economic resilience, and strong, diverse communities through farmer-to-farmer networking, education, demonstration, and research.

About The Head of Lakes United Way – Head Lakes of United Way's mission is to strengthen our communities by uniting people and resources. They are striving to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community they serve. Their service area encompasses the geographical boundaries of Ashland-Bayfield counties, Greater Duluth as well as the North Shore of Minnesota, including Lake and Cook counties and Superior-Douglas County.

About The Society of Women's Engineering – University of Minnesota Duluth Chapter – SWE's mission is to encourage women to achieve their full potential in careers as engineers and leaders, expand the image of the engineering profession as a positive force in improving the quality of life, and demonstrate the value of diversity.

About Charter Next Generation - Charter Next Generation is North America's leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company's quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and relentless pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals.

