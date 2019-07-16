Eight NueHealth Surgery Centers Achieve Ambulatory Center of Excellence (ACE)™ Designation

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight NueHealth Ambulatory Surgery Centers have been awarded the Ambulatory Center of Excellence (ACE)™ designation by ValueHealth. ACE designation not only aligns with the guidelines of national accrediting bodies, but adds stricter clinical, quality and financial measures. When achieved, these facilities are able to transition to advanced payment models, including prospective bundles with warranty. This ACE designation recognizes the delivery of high-quality care, consistent clinical outcomes, and high patient satisfaction while reducing the overall cost of surgical care. The following NueHealth facilities have achieved this honor:

City Place Surgery Center – Creve Coeur, MO

The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group – Columbia, MO

Gold Coast Surgicenter – Chicago, IL

St. Joseph Center for Outpatient Surgery – St. Joseph, MO

Viewmont Surgery Center – Hickory, NC

Jefferson Surgical Center at the Navy Yard - Philadelphia, PA

The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery – Munster, IN

Riddle Surgical Center – Media, PA

Status as an ACE designated facility means these eight facilities have met nationally recognized standards for the delivery of quality health care set by ValueHealth management principles. Not all ambulatory health care organizations seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous survey process are granted accreditation. ACE begins with facility-level designation and may be supplemented by procedure-specific certifications for joint replacements, certain spine procedures, other complex orthopedic procedures as well as other surgical specialties.

"When you see our ACE designation, you will know that facility has been strictly surveyed on processes and procedures. It means that the facility as an organization cares enough about their patients to strive for the highest level of surgical care possible, while reducing the overall cost of care," stated Dan Tasset, CEO ValueHealth.

Ambulatory surgery centers seeking ACE™ designation undergo an extensive self-assessment and survey by ValueHealth experts. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care, cost, and patient satisfaction.

"Going through the process with these eight facilities challenged us to find better ways to serve our patients, and it is a constant reminder that our responsibility is to strive to continuously improve the value delivered to the patient," said Mary Dailey, Senior Vice President, NueHealth Clinical Operations.

The ValueHealth Ambulatory Center of Excellence (ACE)™ Program is a highly-selective process for ambulatory surgery centers providing exceptional care and assuming financial risk in the delivery of surgical services.

An ACE designated facility joins an exclusive tier in US healthcare, recognizing the commitment to excellence that its leadership demands. Benefits include public awareness of the facility's proven quality; new contracting strategies with the opportunity for multi-payor value-based contracts; and membership in a growing national ACE network.

About NueHealth

NueHealth has over 20 years of proven success in multi-specialty and orthopaedic specialty surgical care. It is a national leader in developing, building, managing and growing specialty surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers ("ASCs") and orthopaedic specialty centers. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Leawood, KS, the Company has managed and held ownership interests in over 150 facilities since its inception. NueHealth's operating platform improves the delivery and quality of surgical services to millions of patients. In partnership with leading physicians, health systems and medical groups, NueHealth facilities produce clinical and financial performance unrivaled in surgical care. With the advent of pay-for-value programs, NueHealth is positioned unlike any other segment competitor to successfully lead its provider partners through value-based payment reform. For more information, visit www.nuehealth.com .

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth is the parent company to NueHealth and MUVE Health and is a technology-enabled, market-based platform that assists payors and providers in delivering prospective bundle payment arrangements which are an alternative to high-cost fee-for-service surgical care for their members and patients. ValueHealth's platform affiliates: NueHealth, MUVE Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare RE and the ValueHealth Transformation Center uniquely position the platform to deliver high-value surgical care benefiting payors, employers, providers and patients. ValueHealth redefines what it means to be a healthcare network. Its Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ network platform facilitates new levels of accessibility, alignment, risk readiness and consumer transparency. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.

Contact:

ValueHealth

Whitney Courser

913-387-0674

218181@email4pr.com

Allison Chick

913-387-0663

218181@email4pr.com

SOURCE ValueHealth

Related Links

http://www.valuehealth.com

