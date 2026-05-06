Eight Quarter Advisors Announces Acquisition of Drilling Mud Direct by Broadwater Capital

DENVER, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight Quarter Advisors ("EQA"), is pleased to announce its role as the sell-side transaction advisor to Drilling Mud Direct ("DMD") in its acquisition by Broadwater Capital ("Broadwater"), a Private Investment firm based in Fargo, North Dakota focused on growing founder-built businesses that support critical US infrastructure in a variety of industrial subsectors.

Based in Denver, Colorado, DMD is a national provider of drilling fluid products, additives, equipment parts, consumables, and consulting and engineering services to the horizontal directional drilling (HDD), oil field services, pipeline infrastructure, and civil construction markets. "The partnership with Broadwater accelerates our plans to grow our distribution reach and meet the upcoming exponential demand for pipelines and infrastructure within the data center and natural gas industries. We're excited to take DMD to the next level with more customer support, an expanded stock point network, and critical technology for the future," said Clint Pitman, Founder and President of DMD.

The alignment with Broadwater establishes a strategic platform for expansion and will strengthen existing customer relationships, supplier networks, and logistics advantages that are rare in drilling fluid distribution. "DMD had reached an inflection point and needed a partner with whom it could chart its next course of growth, in an industry poised to deliver it. They have the market position, industry relationships, and relentless drive to capitalize on the opportunity ahead," noted Matt Williams, managing director at EQA.

From day one, EQA took the time to really understand our business and what mattered to us as a team," further remarked Clint Pitman. "Their guidance through the entire process was invaluable, they brought us a partner who shares our vision for what DMD can become, and we couldn't have achieved a better outcome."

About Eight Quarter Advisors

Eight Quarter Advisors (EQA), a Denver and Boston-based M&A advisory firm, provides transaction representation to successful, scalable companies that are attractive to institutional buyer markets yet often fall outside the focus of larger investment banks. The firm was founded to deliver a depth of knowledge, experience, and transaction sophistication that is rarely accessible to a market that stands to benefit from it the most.

For more information about this acquisition or Eight Quarter Advisors visit EightQuarterAdvisors.com

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities.

SOURCE Eight Quarter Advisors