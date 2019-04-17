Eight Sales Pros Join Sales Xceleration

INDIANAPOLIS, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Inc. provides outsourced Sales Consultants to small businesses and mid-sized corporations that want to launch or expand their sales operations to drive revenue growth. We have expanded our footprint outside the US and are now serving Canada. The eight new Sales Consultants will be serving the following business communities:

New Sales Xceleration Advisors

"This team is very impressive. Joining us are Sales Leaders who have moved companies to the Inc 500 List, those who have helped launch and build fast growing technology corporations, and leaders in the Top 15 of the Fortune 500 List. Now they will bring their proven track record of growing and sustaining revenue to companies in their local communities. We can't wait to see the everlasting impact they make," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration.

Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors or to find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your area.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business. Connect with an Advisor to navigate your path to more sales by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers

Growing Your Sales

For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Maura Kautsky, email: 212777@email4pr.com or call 844-874-7253, ext. 6.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration

Related Links

http://www.salesxceleration.com

