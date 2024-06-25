Sales Xceleration's Outsourced VPs of Sales Ready to Impact Small to Mid-Size Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration®, the leader in providing expert sales leadership to small and mid-sized businesses, proudly announces the addition of its latest Outsourced VPs of Sales. These seasoned sales professionals are ready to boost growth using the Certified Sales Operating Management System™, designed to drive rapid and sustainable sales results.

Cinnaminson, New Jersey, Laconia, New Hampshire, Phoenix, Arizona, Indianapolis, Indiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Denver, Colorado, Ponte Vedra, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia

Mike Dillon, 20+ years of experience, serving Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

Mike brings a wealth of experience in creating strategies that drive revenue and enables your team for lasting success. He specializes in leading strategic sales initiatives, mentoring sales reps, and ensuring organizational success.

Josh Garey, 30+ years of experience, serving Laconia, New Hampshire.

Josh leverages his 30+ years of sales and business development experience to help other leaders navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with growing their business with a goal of achieving profitable and sustainable revenue growth.

Chris Garner, 25+ years of experience, serving Phoenix, Arizona.

For over 25 years, Chris has been leading teams for different organizations across the country. Since 1998, he has served as a sales leader in the corporate world working with teams and coaching individuals to overcome the challenges the sales landscape brings each day.

John Hirsh, 30+ years of experience, serving Indianapolis, Indiana.

With over 30 years of experience in sales, John has consistently driven growth and exceeded targets across various industries. His background includes sales leadership, team building, and innovative market strategies.

Nicky Hobbs, 29 years of experience, serving Birmingham, Alabama.

Nicky is an accomplished sales leader with 36 years of experience in the IT industry. He has 29 years in senior leadership roles, managing high-performance sales teams, developing sales strategies, and delivering record-setting results.

Robert A. Lock, 20+ years of experience, serving Denver, Colorado.

Robert is an Outsourced Vice President of Sales, working with small to medium business to achieve record sales. He has 20+ years of experience in sales and sales leadership and sales team development.

Joe Muskus, 25+ years of experience, serving Ponte Vedra, Florida.

With over 25 years of Operations, Sales, and Sales Management experience, Joe strives to find win-win solutions for everyone. He consistently drives sales for business owners and excels at overcoming the challenges between customer and company needs.

Sean Shannon, 34 years of experience, serving Atlanta, Georgia.

Sean builds a sales infrastructure that will drive breakthrough sales results for small to mid-size businesses. He creates record-breaking growth by assessing your current sales strategy, sales team, and overall organization to implement necessary changes to drive sustained revenue growth.

Robert Zuckman, 33+ years of experience, serving Atlanta, Georgia.

With 33 years of experience, Robert is passionate about coaching and helping companies achieve and exceed their expectations. As a Fractional Sales Leader, he excels at building comprehensive sales strategies to propel his clients to the next level.

"At Sales Xceleration, we provide businesses with exceptional sales leadership, strategic, and tactical sales guidance. These new tenured Sales Leaders exemplify the high standards we uphold for our Advisors," stated Maura Kautsky, President of Sales Xceleration. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in helping clients achieve their sales goals."

About Sales Xceleration®

At Sales Xceleration, our mission is clear: to build a path to more sales for our clients through our Certified Sales Operating Management System™ and the guidance of our Outsourced VPs of Sales.

Our proven system, expertly implemented by Certified Sales Leaders, is built from time-tested tools and resources, designed to elevate sales performance through the core elements of Strategy, Process, and Execution. To learn more about Sales Xceleration® and the services offered, visit our website.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration