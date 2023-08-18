EIGHTEEN ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED IN 2024 EDITION OF BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA & BEST LAWYERS: ONES TO WATCH
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that eighteen of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers. For the commemorative 30th edition, thirteen of the Firm's Partners have been selected by their peers for inclusion in 2024 The Best Lawyers in America and five attorneys have been selected for the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch lists. Partners honored in this publication were recognized by the legal industry for their professional excellence and typically have been in private practice for more than ten years. Honorees for the 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch list are recognized as outstanding attorneys who have typically been in private practice for fewer than ten years. More than 16.1 million votes were analyzed, resulting in the inclusion of more than 76,000 lawyers in the United States, which is approximately six percent of lawyers in private practice.
The following Ervin Cohen & Jessup Partners have been named The Best Lawyers in America 2024:
Peter A. Davidson – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Byron Z. Moldo – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Geoffrey M. Gold – Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Law and Trusts & Estates
Randall S. Leff – Commercial Litigation
Barry J. MacNaughton – Commercial Litigation & Construction Law
Peter S. Selvin – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law & Litigation - Insurance
Kelly O. Scott – Employment Law - Management
John A. Meyers – Health Care Law
Lee Silver – Real Estate Law
Vanja Habekovic – Tax Law
Jeffrey A. Merriam-Rehwald – Trusts & Estates
Amy S. Russell – Trusts & Estates
Melvin S. Spears – Trusts & Estates
In addition, the following ECJ attorneys were recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list:
Sonia Singh - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Isabelle Vidro - Commercial Litigation
Kenneth P. Hsu - Construction Law
Catherine A. Veeneman - Construction Law
Juliet M. Burton - Trusts and Estates
Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; insurance coverage & recovery and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.
