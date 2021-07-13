Eightfold AI and Checkr Team Up to Create an End-to-End Solution to Make Hiring More Efficient and Fair

SAN FRANCISCO and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, and Checkr, Inc., the leading technology company in the background check industry, announced today they are partnering to create a solution that helps employers hire based on qualifications, key attributes, skills, and traits - all in one single interface.

"We're optimizing the HR funnel with AI-powered background checks and AI talent intelligence." Checkr & Eightfold AI streamline sourcing talent, placement, and re-discovery, with end-to-end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and fair chance hiring embedded into the platform For the first time, recruiters who want deep data intelligence can source, assess, and initiate background screenings through one unified platform through Checkr and Eightfold AI.

"Checkr and Eightfold AI have come together to optimize the entire HR funnel, delivering an exceptional talent management experience that combines AI-powered background checks with AI-powered talent intelligence," said Checkr Chief Business Officer Marc Diouane. "Streamlining sourcing, placement, mobility, and talent re-discovery, this partnership equips recruiters with the tools and technology necessary to compete, grow, and win the talent marketplace."

This joint solution enables recruiters to optimize the top and bottom of the talent funnel by uncovering hidden candidate pools with purpose-built talent data and analytics, which reduces hiring costs and time to fill jobs. In turn, this data helps companies increase candidate quality, conversion, and retention. In addition, the partnership also allows companies to build a more diverse workforce and reduce human bias with end-to-end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and fair chance hiring embedded into the platform.

"Hiring a diverse workforce is not only the right thing to do, it also expands your talent pipeline to the underrepresented candidate groups," Eightfold AI President Kamal Ahluwalia said. "As a Talent Intelligence Platform, it's more important than ever to meet our customers where they are conducting their day-to-day workflow. Adding Checkr to Eightfold, not only optimizes full-funnel recruiting, but it also enhances the value of the investment that customers have made in the platform."

This platform will support companies across industries in their hiring processes, especially those recruiting light industrial workers including retail, hospitality, business, and food service workers. Eightfold AI and Checkr continue to deliver on their missions of promoting equity in hiring and creating fuller and fairer employment opportunities for all candidates. To read more about Eightfold AI visit here, or Checkr here.

About Eightfold AI:

About Eightfold AI: Eightfold.ai® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for companies to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold.ai's deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage.

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by improving understanding of the past. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. Established in 2014 and valued at $2.2 billion, Checkr is using technology to bring hiring to the next level. Our People Trust Platform uses AI and machine learning to help thousands of companies modernize their background check process and make hiring safer, more efficient, and inclusive. Our customers include Uber, Instacart, Doordash, Netflix, Compass Group, Adecco, and Fortune 500 employers. We have a goal to work with our customers to unlock three million candidates in 2021. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance at www.checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

