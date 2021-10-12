Eightfold AI and Tata Consultancy Services Announce Partnership to Transform Talent Management for Enterprises Across the Globe

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI today announced its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. Through this alliance, TCS will offer services for the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform , and develop innovative joint solutions enabling enterprises to transform talent outcomes, retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals.

"Tata Consultancy Services brings the experience, depth and organizational knowledge required to create the sustainable business outcomes that our joint clients expect from Eightfold AI," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President of Eightfold AI. "Their expertise and culture of innovation make them an ideal partner. We are excited about the possibilities our clients will achieve with our Talent Intelligence Platform paired with the services of TCS."

"We believe through our partnership with Eightfold, we can help organizations manage workforce skills at scale and unleash their potential via AI-enabled skill curation. By leveraging TCS's domain expertise, consulting depth and center of innovation along with Eightfold's cutting edge platform solution, our customers will be able to use AI for skill discovery, promote internal mobility, enable data driven decisions, drive diversity agenda etc.," said Ram Subramanian, Global Head of Human Capital Practice at TCS.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold AI's patented, deep learning artificial intelligence platform empowers enterprises to turn talent management into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

SOURCE Eightfold AI

Related Links

http://www.eightfold.ai

