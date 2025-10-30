EIGHTH ANNUAL HISPANIC LEADERSHIP SUMMIT CONVENES 300 LEADERS IN NYC TO STRENGTHEN THE BUSINESS CASE FOR LATINOS

Taking place at a pivotal moment for the Hispanic community, the We Are All Human Foundation called for alignment, trust, and strategic action to strengthen Latino leadership.

300 top Latino leaders and allies united at Civic Hall and the United Nations to drive alignment, trust, and strategic action for Latino leadership.

Data from the 2025 Hispanic Sentiment Study revealed rising Latino confidence; 77% now recognize their positive contributions to the U.S., signaling a powerful cultural and economic awakening.

Panelists and leaders from sectors including media, business, technology, and academia shared strategies to strengthen Latino representation, trust, and influence across industries.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth annual Hispanic Leadership Summit (HLS) , hosted by We Are All Human , gathered 300 corporate and individual members for a day and a half of data-driven dialogue and collaboration. Held at Civic Hall and the United Nations in New York City, the Summit explored leadership, unity, and the business case for Latinos.

This year's HLS reflected the rise of a new Latino awareness, driven by confidence and measurable impact. The program opened with a keynote from Stacie de Armas, SVP at Nielsen, who shared key findings from the 2025 Hispanic Sentiment Study : 77% of Latinos now recognize their positive contributions to the U.S., a sign of growing cultural pride and influence.

The Summit also featured Gary Acosta, CEO of NAHREP, along with presentations from Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman, who discussed trust as a strategic imperative, and Jimmy Wales, Founder of Wikipedia, who explored credibility and influence in the digital age.

"This year feels different," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and Executive Chair of the We Are All Human Foundation. "Something fundamental has shifted in our community. There's a new Latino, more self-aware and informed. After this event, we hope you'll leave with the data and the conviction that Hispanics are the single most significant growth opportunity for any brand or company in the decades ahead."

This year's Hispanic Leadership Summit Co-Chairs included Marisol Argueta, Head of Latin America and Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum; Henry Cisneros, Founder & Senior Advisor, American Triple I Partners; Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO, NAHREP; Martin Cabrera Jr., Founder & CEO, Cabrera Capital Markets; and Jessica Sibley, CEO, TIME.

We Are All Human announced plans to expand future iterations of the Hispanic Sentiment Study in the pharma and health sectors. To follow and learn more about the Hispanic Leadership Summit and the We Are All Human Foundation, visit www.hispanicstar.org .

The Summit was supported and sponsored by: American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Banco Azteca, BMS, Cabrera Capital, Comcast Telemundo, Dell (Unisys), Morgan Stanley, New York Life, Nowful, NYCFC, Paul Hastings, TelevisaUnivision, Zimmer Biomet, AFM, Airbnb, iHeart, Liberty Mutual, Lowe's, Pfizer, PwC, Reddit, Sapphire, Walgreens, YLP, and BC Partners Tech—showcasing their commitment to building a future where Latinos are seen, valued, and empowered.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a 501(c)(3) advocacy-driven nonprofit organization, officially recognized by ECOSOC of the United Nations, devoted to promoting equity, unity, and collective progress by celebrating the best of humanity and advancing shared goals across cultures and sectors.

Through its flagship initiative, the Hispanic Star, the organization highlights the shared business opportunity and elevates the Latino narrative by connecting with the fastest-growing and most influential demographic in the U.S.

The Hispanic Star is a global advocacy powerhouse committed to elevating Latino leadership, influence, and unity across industries and borders.

