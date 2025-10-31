THE GALA BY WE ARE ALL HUMAN HONORS LATINO LEADERSHIP AND LEGACY, ILLUMINATED BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

The fifth annual Gala honored business visionary Gabriel de Alba, marketing leader Rita Ferro, pioneering astronaut Dr. Ellen Ochoa, and Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Bret Stephens

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Are All Human Foundation celebrated its fifth annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street—a night dedicated to honoring Latino trailblazers and allies whose leadership continues to shape the nation, while paying tribute to the generations that made the American Dream possible.

More than 650 leaders from business, media, philanthropy, fashion, and culture gathered to recognize Gabriel de Alba, Rita Ferro, Dr. Ellen Ochoa, and Bret Stephens for their excellence and impact—an unforgettable celebration of unity, artistry, and purpose.

THE GALA BY WE ARE ALL HUMAN

"We come from greatness—ancestors who built civilizations and generations who sacrificed so we could stand here tonight," said Claudia Romo Edelman , Founder and Executive Chair of the We Are All Human Foundation. "Our power lies in unity, in knowing who we are, and in celebrating the incredible journey that brought us here. A new Latino is emerging—self-aware, empowered, and connected. This Gala is proof that when we unite around our worth and our purpose, everything becomes possible."

A breathtaking Cirque du Soleil performance, created exclusively for the event, illuminated the evening, paying artistic tribute to unity, resilience, and Latino heritage. Special guests of the celebration include: Pat McGrath,Willy Chavarría, Genesis Suero, Juana Burga, Bret Stephens, Dr. Mauricio González, and Horchata Soto.

"My story is one shared by many in our community—working harder, innovating, and finding mentors who open doors," said Gabriel de Alba, Managing Partner of GDA Luma Capital and Chairman of Cirque du Soleil. "The work we do is about rebuilding, creating value, and ensuring opportunity reaches everyone. When we lift each other, when we choose empathy and inclusion, we build the foundation for generations to thrive."

"As storytellers, we have a unique opportunity to reflect the world as it is—and to imagine what it could be," said Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising at Disney. "It's about taking risks, making intentional choices, and using our platforms to build the future we want to see. Tonight reminds us that when we lift each other up, we all rise."

The Gala also featured heartfelt beneficiary testimonials—stories of mothers and grandmothers whose sacrifice, courage, and hope reminded guests of the power of legacy and community.

The evening marked the introduction of the CMO Hall of Fame, honoring visionary marketing leaders redefining cultural relevance through inclusive storytelling. This year's inductees included Fabiola Torres (Gap), recognized for one of the year's most iconic campaigns celebrating diversity and individuality; Sofía Hernández (TikTok), Ada Agrait (SAP), María Bartolomé Winans (Kyndryl), and Marissa Solis (NFL). Together, they represent the creativity and purpose shaping a more inclusive future for brands and audiences alike.

For the third consecutive year, Nina García, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE, returned as Gala Co-Chair, joined by Lord Matt Scheckner, Chairman of Advertising Week, and Raúl Rocha, President of Miss Universe.

The Gala surpassed its fundraising goals to support We Are All Human's mission of elevating the narrative, influence, and unity of the Hispanic community through research, advocacy, and visibility platforms like the Hispanic Star.

The 2025 Gala was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors including: L'Oréal, Cirque du Soleil, GDA Luma Capital Management, Pat McGrath Labs, Bank of America, Airbnb, ALPFA, Bayer, Bennet Jones, BMS, Brown Rudnick, Cabrera Capital Markets, Canela Media, Coca-Cola, Disney Advertising, Edelman, Frontera Energy, GAP, Google, Goya, Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Horizon Media, Macmillan, Macquarie, Merck, Monarca Foods Solutions (Palmex), Morgan Stanley, NAHREP / Avance Global, NFL, Omnicom Media Group, Open Bank by Santander, Paul Hastings, Publicis Media, S&P Global, Sotol Romo, Steven Felsher, TikTok, and Unilever.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a 501(c)(3) advocacy-driven nonprofit organization, officially recognized by ECOSOC of the United Nations, devoted to promoting equity, unity, and collective progress by celebrating the best of humanity and advancing shared goals across cultures and sectors. Through its flagship initiative, the Hispanic Star, the organization highlights the shared business opportunity and elevates the Latino narrative by connecting with the fastest-growing and most influential demographic in the U.S. The Hispanic Star is a global advocacy powerhouse committed to elevating Latino leadership, influence, and unity across industries and borders.

