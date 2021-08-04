Eighth Annual Sister Accord® Day Will Be Held August 31st With Johnny Gill, DJ Spinderella and Byron Cage To Perform & Receive The Sister Accord® Leadership Award

The Sister Accord Foundation is dedicated to empowering girls and women, with the mission of teaching one billion girls and women how to love themselves and each other. The Sister Accord Leadership Award is presented annually to individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society at large. Each year, award recipients personify The Sister Accord's three key pillars: to – through self-awareness and leadership development – educate girls and women, enlighten them of the power of sisterhood and eradicate the bullying and violence they face.

"Learning comes from self-awareness and leadership development, which is what we call the #heartwork™. At The Sister Accord Foundation, we believe the world needs love. It is our core; it is our mantra; it is our lifestyle," said Jackson Myles. "The number eight represents new beginnings, and I am overjoyed to announce the eighth annual Sister Accord Day, along with our extraordinary list of performers and award winners. I feel grateful, humbled, and blessed to have the support of these remarkable individuals."

Johnny Gill - Performer and Leadership Award Recipient

Johnny Gill is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer. A founding member of the legendary boy-band New Edition, Gill and the iconic group recently announced an upcoming residency in Las Vegas. A fervent believer in giving back, Gill is a longtime supporter of the L.A. Speech & Language Therapy Center, which provides treatment and services for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other diagnoses.

DJ Spinderella - Performer and Leadership Award Recipient

Dee Dee Roper, internationally known as DJ Spinderella, is a Grammy award-winning DJ, producer, rapper, writer, and mother. Spinderella is one of the original pioneers of hip hop music, beginning her career as a member of the iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa, selling over 15 million albums and singles worldwide. Today, in addition to continuing to DJ the world's largest events, Spinderella is a motivational speaker for aspiring young artists.

Byron Cage - Performer and Leadership Award Recipient

Byron Cage is a singer, songwriter and gospel recording artist. Cage's evolved perspective on the power of praise dates back to his youth. Born in Grand Rapids, MI, Cage became a household name in black church circles with hits such as "The Presence of the Lord," "Royalty," "Broken, But I'm Healed" and "I Will Bless the Lord." Cage aspires to create and share music that brings hope to the hopeless

The event will also honor four extraordinary professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to cultural improvement.

Daymond John - Leadership Award Recipient

CEO and Founder of FUBU & star of ABC's Shark Tank, John is a pioneer in the fashion industry with over $6 billion in product sales worldwide. A multi-award-winning entrepreneur, John most recently was named #2 on LinkedIn's Top 20 Voices, a list of the top influencers, who are using their voice to help navigate our industries and find balance through an unprecedented year.

Janice Bryant Howroyd - Leadership Award Recipient

A Presidential special appointee & Founder and CEO of the ActOne Group, Howroyd is the leader of a multi-billion-dollar, award-winning, international workforce management and technology enterprise. JBH - as she is affectionately known - is passionate about what we can accomplish when we invest in women and women-owned businesses.

Janet B. Reid, Ph.D. - Leadership Award Recipient

Founder & CEO of BRBS World, LLC, Reid is an innovative thought leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her great passion for higher education and healthcare have fueled a long history of community and business leadership, punctuated by her extensive involvement on key leadership boards throughout The Greater Cincinnati Area.

Jim Bechtold - Leadership Award Recipient

Chief Innovation & Impact Officer of CEO Forum, Bechtold just completed his role as co-Leader of the Association of National Advertisers' #SeeHer movement, where he led strategy and co-designed the Gender Equality Measure (GEM™) tools developed to improve advertising and media ROI via the elimination of gender bias against women and girls.

For the second time this year, The Sister Accord® Foundation will award $15,000 in scholarships. Three students, who are enrolled full-time in college and attend the August 31st celebration, will be eligible to apply for the Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship, which is made possible by the 7 Principles Foundation. To date, the Sister Accord Foundation has awarded $30,000 scholarships and one $1,000 business grant.

There will also be a special tribute to Kelly LaDon Smith, Jackson Myles' Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. line sister and co-pledge, who passed away suddenly at the age of 53 on June 8, 2021.

At the event, there will be a "Sister Accord Slide" dance contest led by Slide creator Iris T. London (of ITL Fitness) with special prizes. In addition, Jackson Myles will share exciting news about The Sister Accord's global expansion and commitment to transforming lives the world over.

ABOUT THE SISTER ACCORD®:

The Sister Accord Foundation (a 501c3 organization) has three global areas of focus: educating girls and women, enlightening girls and women of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against girls and women. The Foundation is focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. As the founder of this organization, Sonia Jackson Myles is committed to have one billion girls and women pledge to live by the aforementioned principles. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord, LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in Corporate America and around the globe.

In 2013, The City of Cincinnati proclaimed August 31 as Sister Accord Day. Now, girls and women (boys and men as well) around the world, celebrate Sisterhood on this day. During the annual celebrations, the Foundation asks people around the world to perform random acts of kindness towards a girl or woman. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Well-Being.

