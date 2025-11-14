Eightpoint Donates to Support Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts in Jamaica

Contribution will fund essential supplies and help rebuild homes in severely affected communities.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightpoint, a global technology company committed to creating meaningful, real-world impact, today announced a donation to support relief and recovery efforts for families affected by Hurricane Melissa in western Jamaica.

Hurricane Melissa, a catastrophic Category 5 storm, has displaced thousands and left entire communities in urgent need of shelter, food, and basic necessities. More than 400,000 people have been impacted, with widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and essential services.

Eightpoint stands with Jamaica, helping deliver critical supplies to communities hit hardest by Hurricane Melissa. Post this Eightpoint team member Richard Olive helps prepare and pack essential supplies bound for Jamaica as part of Hurricane Melissa relief efforts.

Eightpoint's donation directly supports the Hurricane Melissa Relief Mission, which is actively distributing emergency goods—including batteries, flashlights, tarpaulins, canned foods, rice, and hygiene products—to families across the hardest-hit regions. The contribution will also assist vulnerable individuals, who have lost their homes and are relying on community support to rebuild.

"Eightpoint has always believed that technology is only part of our impact," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "Our responsibility extends to the communities around us, especially those facing sudden and life-altering crises. Jamaica is hurting, and we're committed to doing our part to help families restore hope and rebuild their lives."

On November 8th 2025, Eightpoint team members prepared and shipped multiple bulk containers of food, water, and emergency essentials from Florida to Kingston, where they were then transported to western Jamaica. Many families in this region remain without electricity and face ongoing shortages of critical supplies. Eightpoint's financial contribution will help ensure that collected goods can be shipped, delivered, and placed directly into the hands of those who need them most.

"Every contribution matters," said the Island Hope Relief Team in a recent update. "These shipments represent the generosity of people who believe in helping their Jamaican brothers and sisters through this devastating time. We're grateful that Eightpoint has stepped forward to support this mission."

The Hurricane Melissa Relief Mission continues to accept donations of essential items through their Amazon wishlist and is coordinating relief shipments with volunteers and local partners.

