Wave Browser to Remove 100,000 Pounds of Ocean Plastic and Trash--Just by Browsing

Wave Browser commits to fund the removal of 100,000 pounds of ocean plastic and trash. Post this

Starting today, every Wave Browser user contributes to a cleaner ocean, just by browsing. As part of a Certified Cleanup Partnership, Wave has committed to funding the removal of 100,000 pounds over 12 months.

A Browser with Built-in Ocean Cleanup

Wave is now one of the only web browsers with verified ocean cleanup built directly into its core experience. Users don't need to change their behavior. Just using the browser helps reduce ocean plastic and trash.

A cleanup impact tracker is now available to Wave Browser users so they can see how their daily browsing contributes to the broader environmental mission.

"We're making environmental impact as effortless as opening a new tab," said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. "As we expand our portfolio of digital products, we're also investing in sustainability—aligning growth with global impact. We're exploring additional partnerships, environmental features, and mission-driven innovations that turn everyday digital habits into positive change."

"Wave Browser is proving that technology can be a force for good," added Alex Schulze, co-founder and CEO of 4ocean. "Together, we're removing hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash from the ocean—and empowering millions of people to help."

Why It Matters

Since the 1950s, more than 18 trillion pounds of plastic have been produced, much of it ending up in the ocean. With production expected to triple by 2050, the cost to marine life, coastal communities, and global ecosystems could be staggering without intervention.

4ocean's professional cleanup crews operate year-round in some of the world's most critically impacted regions, including the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and the United States. These crews help recover ocean trash, one pound at a time, creating sustainable jobs while removing harmful debris from coastlines and waterways.

Wave Browser's partnership directly supports this mission by funding essential cleanup operations. From crew wages to boats and cleanup gear, Wave is helping expand 4ocean's impact where it's needed most.

A Browser That Works for You—and the Ocean

Wave Browser is available on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, and includes:

- Built-in privacy tools and a powerful ad blocker

- Productivity and multitasking tools

- Intelligent AI-powered assistant

- Clean, user-friendly design

And now, it does more than just help you browse—it helps you make a difference.

Start making every click count!

Download Wave Browser

Eightpoint is a digital product company transforming bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. We rapidly build and evolve user-first products that solve real problems—from desktop to mobile and beyond. Our growing ecosystem includes innovative products like NOAA Live Weather Radar, a sleek app that delivers real-time forecasts with clarity and ranks among the most-used weather apps in the World; Check Heart Rate Now, a quick and easy wellness monitor; and Wave Browser, a powerful and secure way to search the web. Every product we launch is designed to engage users, enhance daily life, and deliver real-world value. Backed by data and driven by a relentless commitment to quality, Eightpoint moves fast, thinks big, and builds digital experiences that people love. Discover how we turn big ideas into bold digital products at https://eightpoint.io.

SOURCE Eightpoint