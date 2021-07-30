Eighty Six Brand: Delivering Convenience with the Delta-8 THC Disposables Collection

What are Delta-8 THC Disposable Vape Devices?

Delta-8 THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a minor cannabinoid that occurs naturally in hemp. An analogue of the traditional Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 produces milder psychoactive effects, allowing you to enjoy a manageable high without the attached anxiety or paranoia you'd normally experience after smoking too much, or too fast.

A Delta-8 THC Disposable encloses the rechargeable battery, the one-gram reservoir that holds the Delta-8 distillate, and a coil system to vaporize the distillate all in one convenient device. Upon depleting the Delta-8, simply throw the entire device away. This eliminates the need to carry multiple components to achieve the same result: an exceptional Delta-8 experience!

Breaking Down the Eighty Six Brand Disposables

The Eighty Six Brand Delta-8 Disposables collection features five of its most popular strains to date. Between Berry Slush, Boo Berry, Cereal Killer, Grape Soda, and Jen & Berry's, the offering is reimagined and reformulated by crossing popular strains. The result retains both its original flavor profile while also supercharging its functional effects.

For those looking for a more mind-altering experience, Boo Berry is a reimagined Blue Dream crossed with Lemon Haze. Users experience the same great blueberry-dominant taste with added notes of lemon to keep you creative and alert as you tackle the responsibilities of the day.

For those that want to introduce a little more chill into their daily routines, Jen & Berry's, formerly known as Gelato, sweetens the ice cream party by crossing Ice Cream Cake into the formulation. Users taste bold vanilla ice cream sandwiched between the classic chocolate cookie crust to mellow out after an otherwise hectic schedule.

Ready to Take the First Step?

While certain states may have specific regulations and laws pertaining to the purchase and consumption of it, Delta-8 THC is federally legal. If you live in a state where recreational cannabis is illegal, or simply looking for a way to experience a milder and more manageable psychoactive experience, Eighty Six Brand's all-new Delta-8 THC Disposables collection proves a viable alternative.

