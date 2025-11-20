EILISH FRAGRANCES LAUNCHES YOUR TURN II, A LUSCIOUS NEW CHAPTER FOR THE AWARD-WINNING COLLECTION

The woody fruity eau de parfum explores a darker, more seductive dimension of Eilish's fragrance artistry

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilish Fragrances announces the launch of Your Turn II, a bold new evolution of the award-winning fragrance portfolio's Your Turn, introduced in February 2025. Developed in partnership with Billie Eilish and leading global beauty company Parlux, the captivating new scent explores a bold and sensual new dimension of Eilish's fragrance artistry, with a woody-fruity composition that plays with the contrast of light and dark.

The alluring fragrance opens with an unexpected contrast between the bright heat of pimento berry and the lush sweetness of mirabelle plum and verdant edge of green cassis leaves. The composition evolves into a quietly seductive heart of fig nectar, black tea leaves, and vanilla orchid, before settling into a grounded base of natural vetiver, and cedarwood for a finish that lingers with intention.

With a dedication to sculptural design, Your Turn II reimagines the original Your Turn's signature stacked-dice silhouette with a tactile twist. This new iteration features a soft-touch matte finish, adding a velvety warmth enhanced by the same subtly embossed pips. The new texture invites touch, evoking a multi-sensory experience that mirrors the fragrance's depth and intimacy. Without losing its architectural presence, the finish transforms the bottle into something deeply personal, like a favorite object discovered within Billie's uniquely curated world.

Billie Eilish created Your Turn II around the same time as Your Turn and was immediately drawn to its compelling depth. "I love scents that have layers that you can't quite name right away," said Billie Eilish. "It's warm and fruity but also smoky and mysterious. I wanted to create a scent that draws you in immediately."

"Working with Billie Eilish from the very beginning has been a true partnership rooted in creativity and authenticity," said Lori Singer, President of Parlux "With Your Turn II, we're not simply extending the moment of Your Turn, we're deepening the story of Eilish Fragrances as a master brand, continuing to push creative boundaries while honoring Billie's unique vision that makes this collaboration so extraordinary."

Your Turn II arrives as the Eilish Fragrances collection continues its impressive growth trajectory. Since entering the market in 2021, the brand has achieved remarkable commercial milestones with Ulta Beauty and its international retail partners, as well as critical recognition with multiple Consumer Choice Awards from The Fragrance Foundation. Your Turn II builds on the success of the Your Turn pillar and underscores Billie Eilish's vision of fragrance as both intimate personal expression and timeless artistic statement.

Like all Eilish Fragrances, Your Turn II is vegan, paraben-free, and made with clean ingredients. The carton is printed in Envirofoil and made with 100% renewable wind energy, and the fragrance is certified cruelty-free by PETA's Global Beauty Without Bunnies program.

Your Turn II by Eilish Fragrances will launch exclusively direct-to-consumer at BillieEilishFragrances.com on November 20, 2025, available in a 3.4 oz Eau de Parfum for $90. The full collection includes a 3.4 oz ($90), 1.7 oz ($80), 1 oz ($70), and a 0.34 oz travel spray ($30) and will roll out at Ulta Beauty and select international retailers beginning Spring 2026.

ABOUT EILISH FRAGRANCES

Founded by Grammy and Academy Award–winning artist Billie Eilish, Eilish Fragrances is a collection of vegan, cruelty-free, and clean-formulated scents inspired by the power of emotion and self-expression. Celebrated for its award-winning compositions, striking sculptural bottle designs, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, the brand redefines modern fragrance with intentional design and bold storytelling.

ABOUT PARLUX LTD.

Parlux is an award-winning, Top 100 Beauty Company, renowned for creating and distributing globally recognized fragrance and grooming brands. Our portfolio includes Billie Eilish Fragrances, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Better World Fragrance House by Drake, Kenneth Cole, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, WeWoreWhat, The Shop Men's Grooming Line, and more. As a full-service beauty powerhouse, we specialize in brand marketing, consumer engagement, and manufacturing, with a presence in over 80 countries and territories.

