VINCE CAMUTO DEBUTS NEW FRAGRANCE DUO FOR HER & HIM: AMORE INTENSO AND ROSSO

Bold, passionate, and unmistakably modern — these two new scents capture the heat of connection and the depth of desire.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vince Camuto, the fashion house known for its elevated American style with Italian-inspired sophistication, introduces its latest fragrance duo: Amore Intenso Eau de Parfum for her and Rosso Eau de Toilette for him. Crafted for those who live and love with intention, the two scents express the intensity of emotion and the magnetism of personal style through bold olfactive compositions.

Rooted in Romance. Inspired by Italy. Designed for Now.

Vince Camuto expands its fragrance portfolio with Amore Intenso and Rosso – two modern scents that honor the brand's Italian heritage and signature elegance. These additions bring a new level of emotional storytelling and sensorial richness, offering evocative ingredients and sculptural design for today's fragrance lover. Crafted to connect with how people feel and express themselves now, both fragrances embody passion, quality, and individuality.

AMORE INTENSO – Eau de Parfum Intense for Her

A deeper, more seductive interpretation of the fan-favorite Amore Eau de Parfum, Amore Intenso is a tribute to the woman who turns heads and hearts. This floral amber fruity scent opens with passionfruit, pomegranate, and Italian citrus, blooms into a lush heart of orris and violet petals, and finishes with a captivating trail of vanilla, amber and musk.

"When crafting Amore Intenso, I wanted to honor Amore's signature but amplify its emotional richness – the warmth, the color, the sensation of falling in love," shares perfumer Laurent Le Guernec of IFF. "Italy was my inspiration, especially the bold, beautiful emotions it evokes."

Encased in a deep red bottle adorned with a romantic oversized bow, Amore Intenso is a visual and olfactive statement. The metallic silver carton with Vince Camuto's signature motif captures the elegance and passion of the scent within.

Fragrance Notes:

Top: Cassis, Italian Bergamot, Passionfruit, Pomegranate

Heart: Violet, Orris, Lily of the Valley

Base: Vanilla Absolute, Musk, Amber

ROSSO – Eau de Toilette for Him

Bold and magnetic, Rosso channels the energy of a man who commands attention without saying a word. This fougère amber scent opens with vibrant Italian bergamot, crisp apple and pepper, leads into an aromatic heart of lavender and Spanish thyme, and settles into a warm, lasting base of amber, oakmoss, and vanilla bourbon.

"Rosso was inspired by the allure of Italian charisma – the effortless kind that leaves an impression," says perfumer Yves Cassar at IFF. "It's rich and masculine, yet undeniably modern."

Housed in a burgundy leather-wrapped bottle with a gleaming silver crest, Rosso exudes quiet strength and refined sensuality. The matching carton, embossed with saffiano texture, completes the elevated design.

Fragrance Notes:

Top: Italian Bergamot, Pink Pepper, Timur Pepper, Red & Green Apple

Heart: Lavender, Tonka Bean, Spanish Thyme

Base: Vanilla Bourbon, Atlas Cedar, Amber

Availability:

Amore Intenso Eau de Parfum (3.4 FL. OZ., $98) and Rosso Eau de Toilette (3.4 FL. OZ., $88) are available now at VinceCamuto.com, Macy's, and select retailers nationwide. A global rollout will follow later this year.

About Vince Camuto:

Vince Camuto is an aspirational lifestyle brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand-out style. Sexy, bold and youthful, the acclaimed designer brand blends European styling with on-trend details and an element of sophistication. The brand has successfully transcended its distinctive women's collections and today offers a broad range of products including footwear, apparel and accessories for women, men and children, as well as fragrance and home decor. The brand can be found in department stores and specialty retailers across North America and select international regions, as well as, on vincecamuto.com .

About Parlux Ltd.:

Parlux Ltd. is an award-winning, Top 100 Beauty Company, renowned for creating and distributing globally recognized fragrance and grooming brands. Our portfolio includes Billie Eilish Fragrances, Paris Hilton Fragrances, Better World Fragrance House by Drake, Kenneth Cole, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, WeWoreWhat, The Shop Men's Grooming Line, and more. As a full-service beauty powerhouse, we specialize in brand marketing, consumer engagement, and manufacturing, with a presence in over 80 countries and territories. Discover more at www.parlux.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

