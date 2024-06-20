eInfochips Shines Again with Twin ISG Standout Case Studies in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and AHMEDABAD, India, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, a provider of leading-edge product engineering and digital transformation services, announced that two of its client engagements have been recognized as Standout Case Studies by ISG, in the energy and healthcare, and life sciences categories within the North American region.

eInfochips was recognized for its contribution to the development of ELSA, a "Brilliant Assistant" smart surgical display platform designed to streamline workflows and integrate AI into operating rooms. ELSA has delivered significant value, with the client SoftAcuity, a medical technology provider, estimating a tenfold increase in ROI, highlighting the transformative impact of this solution.

According to ISG, this case study exemplifies collaborative new product development driven by specialized technological and engineering expertise.

The second standout recognizes eInfochips' role in developing a scalable, multi-tenant cloud platform for Phillips & Temro Industries, a global OEM and aftermarket provider of thermal and electrical solutions. The platform optimizes electric vehicle (EV) charging management, facilitating significant advancements in charger efficiency and system manageability. ISG recognizes this case study as a prime example of engineering-led transformation and a platform-based approach to supporting long-term business strategies.

Chosen through a rigorous evaluation process, ISG Case Study Standouts, an evolution of the ISG Digital Case Study Awards program, recognize the best-in-class work done by service providers in collaboration with enterprise clients.

"Getting recognized by ISG three years in a row underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to our clients," said Bharath Aitha, vice president of marketing at eInfochips. "We are honored to be recognized for our transformative work in both the energy and healthcare and life sciences sectors."

For more information about the ISG Case Study Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG. For more information about the standout eInfochips submissions, visit eInfochips website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is at the forefront of digital transformation and product engineering services. With a portfolio boasting 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments across 140 countries, eInfochips continues to drive technological innovations across multiple industries. Leveraging expertise in cloud computing, IoT, AI/ML, digital twin, hyper-automation, and cybersecurity, eInfochips accelerates time-to-market for its clients.

About SoftAcuity

SAI, a new startup based in Santa Barbara, California, is creating a new Brilliant Assistant application platform for operating rooms, leveraging advances in image processing, audio DSPs, microphone arrays, acoustics, machine vision and Gen AI.

More information at https://softacuity.com/.

About Phillips & Temro Industries

Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI) is a company with a rich 100-year-plus history as a global OEM and aftermarket provider of custom-engineered thermal and electrical solutions. Trucking, automotive, off-road vehicles, power generation, and electric vehicle charging are just a few of the diverse markets that benefit from PTI's heating, cooling, and electrification systems. PTI's future is focused on the continued evolution of engines and new energy vehicles as the company continues to provide solutions that maximize equipment performance, reliability, and safety. PTI's portfolio of industry-leading brands, includes Zerostart®, Arctic Fox®, Idle Free® Systems, Truflo™, EVOCHARGE® and FreezArmor™.

More information at https://phillipsandtemro.com/

