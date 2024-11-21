eInfochips signs global distribution agreement for Infineon automotive software

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, and a leading provider of product engineering services, today announced the signing of a multi-year software distribution agreement with Infineon Technologies AG.

Under the terms of the agreement, Infineon will supply eInfochips with Microcontroller Software for AURIX™, TRAVEO™ and Automotive PSOC™ microcontroller families, targeted for the automotive industry. The offering will include both AUTOSAR (Automotive Open Systems Architecture)-compliant software and non-AUTOSAR drivers, as well as safety-critical software components.

"eInfochips is already an Infineon preferred design house and we are thrilled to further enhance our collaboration," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow Electronics. "By combining eInfochips' strength in engineering and design services with Infineon's software solutions, the collaboration drives the development of next-gen automotive solutions."

eInfochips will also provide software support and maintenance services, including cybersecurity support for customers purchasing the software package, helping to reduce design risks and effectively manage their product lifecycle.

"With the signing of the agreement, we're taking a major step forward in our mission to enhance our software offering for our distribution customers, particularly those we serve through Arrow," said Patrick Will, head of software product marketing and management at Infineon. "By combining our industry-leading, certified microcontroller software with eInfochips' exceptional software integration support, we're empowering our customers to simplify their development processes and accelerate their time-to-market."

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips fuels technological innovations in multiple verticals.

eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation, and cybersecurity.

