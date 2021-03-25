eInfochips teams with Tricentis to offer AI Driven test automation services

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips (an Arrow Electronics company) today announced it has teamed with Tricentis to help companies accelerate their digital transformation by offering automated, AI-enabled testing services. This also enables both companies to reach a broader set of customers.

"This alliance will further strengthen our portfolio of quality engineering services," said Parag Mehta, chief business development officer. "eInfochips' extensive experience in product and IoT testing coupled with Tricentis' AI-enabled, automated, continuous testing tools will enable our customers to achieve higher software quality at lower cost and in shorter time."

Customers will have access to Tricentis Tosca and qTest. Tosca is a leading Continuous Testing platform that accelerates testing with a script-less, AI-based, no-code approach for end-to-end test automation. With support for over 160-plus technologies and enterprise applications, Tosca provides test automation for any use case. qTest offers a suite of Agile testing tools designed to improve efficiency and help ensure collaboration across teams.

eInfochips, leveraging its automation specialists and certified practitioners, will provide Tosca and qTest consulting, implementation, and managed services. Consumer electronics, industrial, telecom and medical device customers can create tests quickly with MBTA (Model-based Test Automation) approach, seamlessly integrate testing into agile and DevOps workflows, and improve overall quality.

"With the accelerated rate of business transformation, the ability to adapt to a fast-moving, ever-changing business environment is a key differentiator. Our alliance with eInfochips addresses just this need. Together, we are ideally positioned to help clients accelerate their product and software development journey with a simplified and flexible approach to testing," said Chaim Frenkel, senior director of strategic alliances at Tricentis.

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise across cloud, IoT, AI/ML, test automation, and device engineering.

eInfochips has been recognised as a leader in Engineering R&D services by many top analysts and industry bodies, including Gartner, Zinnov, ISG, Nasscom and others.

