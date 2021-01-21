eInfochips Wins Design Services Company of the Year Award from IESA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services, has won the Design Services Company of the Year award for 2020 from Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

IESA is the premier industry body representing the Electronics & Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry in India. IESA aims to grow the ESDM industry in India to make it the preferred destination for ESDM business.

Every year, IESA recognizes top companies and individuals in the industry through their Technovation Awards. It has two broad segments for companies - products (fabless companies, OEMs) and services (design services, manufacturing services). In each segment, there are four categories – start-up, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), enterprise (companies with more than INR500 crores of annual revenue) and incubator.

eInfochips was recognized under the design services segment and enterprise category. All the nominations were thoroughly evaluated by an eminent jury comprising leaders from the industry, government, and academia. The jury assessed leading service providers in the market based on depth and maturity of services, innovation and intellectual property, eco-system linkages, and client engagements.

"This award is a strong reflection of our electronics and semiconductor design capabilities. It also reaffirms our reputation as one of the leading product engineering firms with solid semiconductor industry connect," said Saurabh Desai, vice president and general manager of ASIC division, eInfochips. "Our 25-plus years of experience in the silicon engineering value chain from design to verification, and continuous investment in acquiring new capabilities help us stay ahead of the curve and deliver better outcomes for our clients."

"Congratulations to the eInfochips team for winning this award. eInfochips has a strong legacy of more than two decades in electronics and silicon engineering services. Over the last few years, the firm has made significant strides in turnkey electronic product design and manufacturing as well. My best wishes for their continued growth in the ESDM sector," said Dr. Satya Gupta, chairperson, IESA.

About eInfochips

With 25-plus years of experience in the semiconductor industry, eInfochips has expertise in developing Verification IPs, custom ASICs, SoCs, and FPGAs, and has strong knowledge of Ethernet, PCI Express, CXL, HBM, LPDDR5, NVMe, eMMC, and USB protocols to name a few. With 200-plus tape-outs, eInfochips has expertise in dealing with digital and mixed signal SoCs. eInfochips works with six of the top 10 semiconductor companies worldwide and has been recognized as a leader in semiconductor design services by many top analysts and industry bodies, including Gartner, Zinnov, Nasscom and others.

