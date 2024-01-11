Einstein Bros. Bagels Celebrates National Bagel Day with Free Fresh-Baked Bagel & Cream Cheese

Guests who sign up for Einstein Bros. Rewards will experience the difference a fresh-baked bagel makes

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Bagel Day, Einstein Bros.® Bagels invites bagel fans to experience the delicious difference fresh-baking makes. This month, the bagel brand will offer a Free Bagel & Cream Cheese with purchase to those who join the Einstein Bros. Bagels Shmear Society Rewards program.

Einstein Bros. Bagels' commitment to freshness is unmatched. Every morning, their bakers wake before the sun rises to fire up the ovens and begin the bagel baking ritual. Small batches of bagels, fresh-baked throughout the day, include a variety of classics, signature and gourmet flavors. Paired with double-whipped cream cheese or hugging a signature egg sandwich, a fresh-baked bagel is the start of a delicious breakfast.

"As far as we're concerned, fresh-baked bagels are always worthy of a celebration," said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "There's no better excuse than National Bagel Day to brighten everyone's day with a fresh-baked bagel and cream cheese."

To sign up for Einstein Bros. Shmear Society Rewards and receive a Free Bagel & Cream Cheese with purchase this month, visit www.einsteinbros.com . When joining Rewards, guests receive all kinds of bagel benefits like points towards free food, Unlimited Free Coffee whenever ordering in the app or online and a Free Egg Sandwich birthday reward.

About Einstein Bros. ® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has 674 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com .

