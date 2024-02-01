Einstein Bros. Bagels Picks Up the Tab for Hot and Iced Coffee, Every Day

Rewards members receive Unlimited Free Coffee when ordering online or in the app

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros.® Bagels is upgrading the morning routine and giving guests a budget boost with the new Unlimited Free Coffee program for Shmear Society Rewards members. Over a $3 value per visit, members can enjoy a free coffee of any size, hot or iced, every day with purchase in the app or online.

Einstein Bros. Bagels' new Unlimited Free Coffee program will allow avid coffee drinkers and savvy consumers to save substantially on their favorite morning pick-me-up. Made with 100% Arabica beans, Einstein Bros. signature brew, served hot or iced, is the perfect complement to a fresh-from-the-oven bagel.

"Coffee is a big part of a delicious breakfast," said Chef Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "At Einstein Bros., our job is to deliver the best breakfast out there and there's nothing better than knowing you saved money while sipping a delicious cup of joe and enjoying your fresh-baked breakfast sandwich."

When new members sign up for Einstein Bros. Shmear Society Rewards, they receive Unlimited Free Coffee for the rest of that month. To keep the perk pouring, any purchase unlocks the Unlimited Free Coffee reward for the following calendar month. So, there's really no reason to pay for coffee ever again.

To sign up for Shmear Society Rewards visit https://rewards.einsteinbros.com/join .

