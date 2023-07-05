EIS Holdings, LLC, Announces Acquisition of Cason Environmental & Demolition Services, LLC

EIS continues strategic expansion of remediation services with acquisition of Cason Environmental.

EIS acquisition secures reach across the entire state of Florida, to provide turnkey environmental solutions.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS), one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services, announced today the acquisition of Cason Environmental & Demolition Services, LLC, headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. This acquisition continues to strengthen EIS' depth and breadth of services throughout Florida and surrounding states, rapidly marking the Company's ninth acquisition since 2018. 

In addition to Advanced Environmental Technologies (AET), and Simpson Environmental Services, Cason becomes the third Florida based business for the EIS Family of Companies.  Cason Environmental will operate under the Simpson Environmental brand, expanding geographic reach to provide full-service environmental and demolition services from Pensacola to Miami, Florida. Cason Environmental's suite of services includes mold remediation, asbestos and lead abatement, interior demolition, and air duct cleaning.

"Cason Environmental has a strong reputation in the industry for providing high-quality environmental and demolition services and we are excited to welcome them to the EIS Family of Companies," stated Kory Mitchell, EIS CEO. "This acquisition allows us to expand our work throughout Florida and surrounding states. Additionally, this brings an extremely knowledgeable Florida team with decades of well-respected industry experience in the environmental remediation and demolition fields."

EIS provides a full suite of environmental and remediation service solutions to a wide range of industries. Together, the EIS Family of Companies creates one of the nation's largest providers of environmental and infrastructure services in the United States. EIS' excellent safety record and ability to perform any size project reassures clients receive the highest qualified environmental service provider on every project.

To learn more about EIS Holdings, LLC, please visit https://eisholdings.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About EIS Holdings, LLC

EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS) provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, EIS has 32 office locations across the country operating in 34 states. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, our team is dedicated to exceptional growth that is bolstered by geographic expansion, service line extensions, and exceptional safety records.  

SOURCE EIS Holdings, LLC

