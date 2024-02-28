EISENHOWER HEALTH EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION WITH HeartCARE CENTER DESIGNATION

First and Only Hospital in the Coachella Valley to Earn Recognition

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Cardiology has recognized Eisenhower Health for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Eisenhower Health was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting.

Members of Eisenhower Health Cardiovascular Institute

Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns, such as Patient Navigator Program: Focus MI, that are designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.

"We are proud to be the Coachella Valley's only heart program to earn the HeartCARE Center distinction. The recognition underscores Eisenhower Health's commitment to providing leading-edge cardiovascular care and superior patient outcomes that are among some of the best in the nation," says Scott Strech, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Administrative Officer/Administrator, Cardiovascular Services, Eisenhower Health. "I want to recognize all the efforts of our cardiac team and everything they do for our heart patients, and congratulate them on this achievement."

Eisenhower Health was previously awarded ACC ACCREDITATIONS in electrophysiology, chest pain center (primary PCI with resuscitation), cardiac catheterization lab, electrophysiology, and heart failure by ACC Accreditation Services. And, the hospital is still the only ACC certified TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) program in the Coachella Valley.

With this new designation, hospitals and health systems can now showcase their elite status and publicly highlight their outstanding commitment to quality for their patients, providers and other stakeholders.

"Eisenhower Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Coachella Valley with excellent heart care," says Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. "ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Eisenhower Health with the HeartCARE Center designation."

Hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement. Eisenhower Health has proven to be a forward-thinking institution with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement.

About The American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

About Eisenhower Health

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 437-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 106 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for more than 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine and offers several fellowships. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

