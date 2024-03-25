EISENHOWER HEALTH PURCHASES NEURO VITALITY CENTER IN PALM SPRINGS

Hospital Working with Los Angeles Jewish Health to Offer Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) for Coachella Valley Seniors

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made possible through generous philanthropic support, Eisenhower Health has purchased the Neuro Vitality Center (formerly the Stroke Recovery Center). In partnership with Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJHealth), Eisenhower will provide a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) at the former Neuro Vitality Center location. After a renovation, the site is expected to open with a new name and focus in the next 12 to 18 months.

"Eisenhower Health is committed to addressing the long-term health care needs for low-income seniors through this new Center and PACE program," says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our generous donors which will aid in serving the area's most vulnerable residents."

"Having served neurologically challenged and chronically ill members of the community for over 46 years, the Neuro Vitality Center (Stroke Recovery Center) is pleased to turn the reins over to Eisenhower to expand treatment to this vulnerable population in need," says Beverly Greer, Chief Executive Officer, Neuro Vitality Center. "Increased access and more services will only serve to enhance the quality of life and health for patients well into the future."

"Los Angeles Jewish Health is delighted to partner with Eisenhower Health in bringing our world-class PACE program, entitled the Brandman Centers for Senior Care, to residents of the Coachella Valley," remarks Dale Surowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Jewish Health. "We look forward to working with the organization to meet the needs of the community's high-risk seniors, while helping to improve the health of the broader community."

PACE provides not only medical care and nutritious meals but also fun activities, exercise, parties, and the opportunity to socialize and make friends, erasing the isolation so common among many of today's seniors.

LAJHealth's PACE receives approval and oversight from both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the California Department of Health Care Services' (CDHCS) Integrated Systems of Care Division. Los Angeles Jewish Health's PACE is a member of the National PACE Association and CalPACE.

About Eisenhower Health

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive healthcare institution that includes the 437-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 106 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for more than 50 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has twice earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine and offers several fellowships. For more information, visit EisenhowerHealth.org or follow Eisenhower Health on social media.

About Los Angeles Jewish Health

Founded in 1912, Los Angeles Jewish Health is the largest non-profit, single-source provider of comprehensive senior healthcare services in the Los Angeles area, serving nearly 4,000 people each year. At Los Angeles Jewish Health, thousands of seniors benefit from community-based and in-residence care and services. Programs include independent living; assisted living; senior behavioral health; short-term rehabilitation; skilled nursing; PACE; hospice and palliative care; and geriatric health and memory care. Los Angeles Jewish Health is also home to the Annenberg School of Nursing.

