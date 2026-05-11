Eitan Insights™ Awarded "Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution" in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

NETANYA, Israel, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical , a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions, announced that Eitan Insights™ has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution" award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing the most innovative companies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

Eitan Insights™ is a cloud-based digital health platform designed to integrate with Eitan Medical's Sapphire™ and Avoset™ infusion platforms to deliver near real-time remote visibility into treatment progress, empowering care teams while supporting patients at home.

"The incredible feedback we hear from our customers, alongside winning this award, is a validation of our vision for connected, data-driven infusion care," said Shaul Eitan, CEO of Eitan Medical. "Every patient deserves the same standard of care whether they are in the hospital, infusion suite, or at home surrounded by the people they love. Eitan Insights™ was built on that belief — giving care teams the visibility and confidence to deliver compassionate, high-quality treatment wherever a patient's journey takes them."

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry.

"Healthcare is shifting from the hospital to the home due to cost pressures, patient preference, and staffing issues - but traditional infusion models are dependent on manual reporting and periodic check-ins, often delaying insights and causing unnecessary nurse travel," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Eitan Medical is redefining how infusion therapy is delivered; moving it from hospital-bound, manual processes to a connected model that works reliably at home. The result is evidence-based multidisciplinary communications with caregivers, improved adherence, and supporting patient independence even during the treatment."

Since its launch, Eitan Insights™ has been adopted by infusion providers worldwide across home infusion, hospital-at-home programs, infusion centers, hospices, and more.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery for the next phase of infusion care that is connected, distributed, and data driven. With reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, Eitan Medical delivers intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including pre-acute, hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

For additional information, visit: https://www.eitanmedical.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our official YouTube channel.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrea Dagan

Vice President, Marketing & Sales Operations

Eitan Medical

[email protected]

SOURCE Eitan Medical