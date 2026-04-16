Eitan Medical Introduces the Avoset® Pain Management System to the U.S. Regional Anesthesia Market, Bringing Connected Infusion Technology for Post-Surgical Pain Management

Avoset® pain pump technology supports regional anesthesia and opioid-sparing post-surgical pain pathways

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions, announces the U.S. launch of the Avoset® Pain Management System, expanding access to smart, connected infusion technology for post-surgical pain management using peripheral nerve block (PNB) infusions in regional anesthesia. The program combines Eitan Medical's proven infusion technology with a comprehensive, service-enabled kit, and dedicated patient support.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of surgical care, the Avoset® Pain Management System introduces a versatile electronic pump to the U.S. regional anesthesia market. The Avoset® pump combines a compact, lightweight, and durable device with advanced delivery capabilities, supporting simplified programming, optimized medication safety, and enhanced user experience. The system includes programmable intermittent bolus (PIB), patient-controlled analgesia (PCA), together with a continuous basal rate of medication- all within a single device, enabling clinicians to tailor therapy protocols based on institutional preferences.

The Avoset® Pain Management System is available in a streamlined service model that allows surgical facilities to access the technology through a single-patient-use kit, without the need to own and manage a pump inventory. The kit includes a reusable Avoset® infusion pump, sterile administration set tubing, patient education materials, a carrying pouch, and prepaid packaging materials for convenient pump return after therapy completion. To support patients during recovery at home, Eitan Medical offers 24/7 patient support through a nurse-staffed hotline, assisting with pump-related questions throughout their treatment.

Benjamin Noonan, General Manager, Eitan Medical North America, stated: "With the Avoset® Pain Management System, we are bringing a connected approach to post-surgical pain management, aligning advanced infusion technology with the realities of today's care environments. Integrated with Eitan Insights®, our digital health platform, we are able to unlock data-driven insights into patient-controlled pain relief, providing an additional layer of value to our customers."

Aimee Hoffman, National Sales Director, Eitan Medical North America, added: "Regional anesthesia teams have been looking for a smarter, more flexible pain pump that fits how care is delivered today. Avoset® combines advanced delivery modes, and a compact and intuitive design, all within a single platform. This system reflects direct input from our customers, as well as Eitan Medical's commitment to supporting versatile pain management solutions across the continuum of care."

Additional capabilities of the Avoset® infusion pump include a 24-hour delayed start and 0 mL/hr KVO, enabling one pump to support a broad range of post-surgical pain management use cases, while simplifying inventory management. The pump's illuminated, backlit display is designed for visibility and ease of use in busy clinical environments, while its inherently smart, connected architecture optimizes medication safety though simplified, preset, web-based programming, designed to reduce medication treatment errors.

The Avoset® Pain Management System is offered by Eitan Medical North America and is available exclusively in the United States. For more information about the Avoset® Pain Management System, please visit: www.eitanmedical.com.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery with reliable innovations that put patients at the center, making infusion therapy easier and safer across the continuum of care. The company delivers connected, intuitive infusion solutions designed to support clinicians and patients in hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments.

Eitan Medical's product portfolio includes the Sapphire® infusion platform, providing advanced infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; the Avoset® infusion pump, a connected infusion system designed for specialty and ambulatory infusion applications; and Eitan Insights®, the company's cloud-based software platform, providing remote visibility to treatment data, supporting care planning and compliance monitoring.

For over a decade, Eitan Medical has partnered with healthcare providers worldwide to deliver flexible, dependable solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs.

For additional information, visit: https://www.eitanmedical.com, follow us on LinkedIn or visit our official YouTube channel.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrea Dagan

Vice President, Marketing & Sales Operations

Eitan Medical

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Eitan Medical