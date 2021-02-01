EKA Solutions Powers Complete Digitization for Small Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers and shippers, celebrates the success of its cutting-edge transportation and logistics software. The rapid growth of EKA's diverse customer base comes on the heels of the company's honoring as a winner of the prestigious FreightTech 100 award, alongside industry powerhouses including Amazon, Tesla, Waze and more.

EKA Omni-TMS™ for carriers is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that provides affordable, quote-to-cash, best-in-class, intuitive, easy-to-use functionality to empower small and medium-size carriers with the functionality and services to grow and perform as well or better than large fleets.

"In just three months, a rapidly increasing number of small carriers have adopted the EKA Omni-TMS™, empowering these companies to Tech Up for the future. It is empowering small carriers to deliver diverse transportation services including long haul, medium and short haul freight, using all classes of trucks, and deploying different equipment services ranging from dry van, temperature control, flatbed, bulk and livestock," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc.

"EKA TMS is helping small carriers transport all types of commodities, enabling them to handle different customer pricing methods, fluidly pay drivers and settle with owner operators, and provide complete freight movement visibility to their customers and trusted partners at affordable technology stack and operating costs," said Mark Walker, Investor, President and CDO.

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

