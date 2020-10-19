EKA Solutions Receives the Prestigious FreightTech 100 Award

The FreightTech award, presented by Freight Waves, recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight industry as voted on by a peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors. A full list of winners and news on the awards ceremony can be found right here .

"Everyone at EKA Solutions is honored to be recognized for the FreightTech award in a year that has pushed all of us to innovate in a year of unprecedented challenges," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc. "We congratulate all our Fellow FreightTech 100 nominees and applaud this elite group of companies for their unparalleled commitment to moving the freight industry forward."

"From day one, EKA has been focused on empowering every shipper, carrier and broker to maximize their success and we're thrilled to see that success recognized with a FreightTech 100 award," said Mark Walker, Investor, President and CDO. "This has been our biggest - and, like you, most challenging - year yet and we're excited to roll out new products and services to ensure we never stop delivering disruptive solutions to those companies who are the lifeblood of our industry."

In 2020, EKA Solutions has delivered transformational cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem and supply chain TMS solutions to carriers, brokers and shippers looking for cutting-edge solutions for a modern world through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Trimble MAPS and Transflo and product innovations such as broker TMS, carrier TMS, shipper TMS, 4PL, predictive visibility and SONAR pricing and analytics. Head over to the EKA Beacon website to learn more about these and other innovations for companies of any size.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

For all other inquiries:

Arune Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE EKA Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.go-eka.com

