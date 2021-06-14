EKA Transforms Truckload Carrier Performance with Digital Fleet Solution

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers and shippers, and recipient of the prestigious FreightTech 100 award announces a digital truck software solution to transform truckload fleet performance.

EKA Omni-TMS™ for carriers is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that provides affordable, quote-to-cash, best-in-class, intuitive, easy-to-use functionality to empower SMB carriers with the functionality and services to transform operating ratio, productivity, trade smarter and grow fast.

"The digital fleet software solution is designed to enable a truckload carrier of any size to significantly improve its operating ratio by automatically and optimally matching all available loads to driver and equipment assets and, therefore, allowing fleet managers to focus on dispatch exceptions and drivers. The result is much higher asset utilization, maximum loaded miles per truck per week and increased driver satisfaction", says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "The digital software solution will be product-concept tested with a select number of truckload carriers that are current and prospect EKA Carrier TMS customers beginning in Q3 2021", added Singh."

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™ is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

