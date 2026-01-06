ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext Paris: EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and SASE solutions, today announced that MuniNet, provider of a publicly owned fiber optic network for the communities of Western Kentucky, has adopted Ekinops' advanced 400G optical transport technology to significantly upgrade its network infrastructure.

Ekinops 400G Transport Technology to Boost MuniNet’s Network Capacity and Innovation

The deployment of Ekinops' 400G solution, part of the comprehensive Ekinops360 optical portfolio, enables MuniNet to greatly increase its current capacity on existing fiber infrastructure, addressing network congestion and supporting data-intensive applications such as 5G backhaul, high-speed broadband, and cloud services. Ekinops' FlexRate™ optical networking solutions offer cost-effective options for upgrading network infrastructures, maximizing MuniNet's return on investment while minimizing service disruption and ensuring a superior quality of service for its customers.

Key highlights of the network upgrade include:

Capacity Increase: The 400G coherent technology allows MuniNet to increase bandwidth within its existing fiber footprint.

Operational Flexibility: MuniNet can enable upgrade on-demand and simplify network management through a single, integrated management interface.

Future-Proofing for 800G: Ekinops360 provides a cost-effective path to 800G services and beyond, ensuring MuniNet is prepared for the next generation of networking demands.

Brent Shelton, Chief Technology Officer at MuniNet said: " Ekinops provided a highly innovative, flexible, and cost-effective solution that not only meets our immediate need for increased capacity but also ensures we are built for the future, ready to capitalize on future technological advancements. The partnership with Ekinops helped us make a huge leap forward in our transport infrastructure which in turn significantly improved the customer offerings and experience. The staff at Ekinops were great to work with and made the whole experience enjoyable. I feel like we not only got some great transport equipment but we also gained a new partner that earnestly cares for us and wants to help us succeed."

Kevin Antill, Chief Revenue Officer North America at Ekinops, added: " We are delighted to partner with MuniNet on this significant network transformation. This collaboration highlights our expertise in developing high-performing optical solutions that help our partners overcome network constraints enabling them to remain at the forefront of network innovation."

The solution, which includes the advanced PM_400G coherent transponders, is already being integrated into MuniNet's core network, with full deployment expected later in 2026.

For more information about the Ekinops360 portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/solutions/optical-transport

