Ekinops Powers Project THOR to Deliver Resilient Middle‑Mile Connectivity Across Northwest Colorado

News provided by

Ekinops

Jan 27, 2026, 12:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SILVERTHORNE, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and cybersecurity SASE solutions, and the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) today announced a major enhancement to Project THOR, NWCCOG's  regional open‑access middle‑mile fiber network serving remote mountain communities along the I‑70 corridor.

Continue Reading
Ekinops Powers Project THOR to Deliver Resilient Middle Mile Connectivity Across Northwest Colorado
Ekinops Powers Project THOR to Deliver Resilient Middle Mile Connectivity Across Northwest Colorado

Project THOR connects local governments, schools, hospitals, first responders, and broadband providers to high‑capacity Internet and cloud services. With Ekinops' ROADM‑based, fully redundant fiber rings and FlexRate™ coherent technology, the upgraded network delivers significantly greater resiliency, capacity, and service flexibility—ensuring continuity even in areas prone to landslides, fires, and frequent fiber cuts.

As an open‑access platform, Project THOR enables multiple public and private operators to connect easily and cost‑effectively, expanding affordable broadband access across the region.

"These smaller mountain communities are remote and need access to affordable broadband service," said Jon Stavney, Executive Director, NWCCOG. "Ekinops really understood our need for a stable, dependable middle‑mile infrastructure that we can leverage across all the locations in our region in the most cost‑effective manner."

"NWCCOG illustrates the adaptability of the Ekinops360 system," said Kevin Antill, Chief Revenue Officer North America at Ekinops. "It provides a common transport infrastructure that any broadband or wireless provider can connect to for secure, dedicated bandwidth while leaving room to grow."

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO

[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870646/Ekinops_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

2025 revenue: 105 m€ ARR of 15.8 m€ as of December 31, 2025

2025 revenue: 105 m€ ARR of 15.8 m€ as of December 31, 2025

EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and cybersecurity SASE solutions for telecom...
Ekinops 400G Transport Technology to Boost MuniNet's Network Capacity and Innovation

Ekinops 400G Transport Technology to Boost MuniNet's Network Capacity and Innovation

Ekinops (Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext Paris: EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and SASE solutions, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Networks

Networks

Networks

Networks

Telecommunications Equipment

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics