ROCKVILLE, Md. and SILVERTHORNE, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and cybersecurity SASE solutions, and the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) today announced a major enhancement to Project THOR, NWCCOG's regional open‑access middle‑mile fiber network serving remote mountain communities along the I‑70 corridor.

Ekinops Powers Project THOR to Deliver Resilient Middle Mile Connectivity Across Northwest Colorado

Project THOR connects local governments, schools, hospitals, first responders, and broadband providers to high‑capacity Internet and cloud services. With Ekinops' ROADM‑based, fully redundant fiber rings and FlexRate™ coherent technology, the upgraded network delivers significantly greater resiliency, capacity, and service flexibility—ensuring continuity even in areas prone to landslides, fires, and frequent fiber cuts.

As an open‑access platform, Project THOR enables multiple public and private operators to connect easily and cost‑effectively, expanding affordable broadband access across the region.

"These smaller mountain communities are remote and need access to affordable broadband service," said Jon Stavney, Executive Director, NWCCOG. "Ekinops really understood our need for a stable, dependable middle‑mile infrastructure that we can leverage across all the locations in our region in the most cost‑effective manner."

"NWCCOG illustrates the adaptability of the Ekinops360 system," said Kevin Antill, Chief Revenue Officer North America at Ekinops. "It provides a common transport infrastructure that any broadband or wireless provider can connect to for secure, dedicated bandwidth while leaving room to grow."

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO

[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870646/Ekinops_Photo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops