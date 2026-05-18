PARIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading provider of optical networks, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for telecommunications operators and enterprises, announces the launch in Belgium of a new generation of network solutions, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS). This initiative notably relies on the high‑bandwidth, proven infrastructure of Proximus Wholesale (wholesale telecom services market), enabling local operators to deliver digital services that are more agile, faster to deploy and fully software‑driven.

Ekinops accelerates virtualization of network services in Belgium by integrating Proximus Wholesale solutions

At the heart of this collaboration is ONE (Open Network Ecosystem), the new strategic product portfolio from Proximus Wholesale. ONE combines Proximus' reliable, high‑performance national connectivity with Ekinops' advanced software technologies, including universal customer premises equipment (uCPE), the virtualization solution layer OneOS6‑LIM, and the OneManage management and monitoring system dedicated to automated service orchestration and lifecycle management.

This ecosystem allows partners to activate services remotely through a secure marketplace of virtual network functions (VNFs), covering routing, security, SD‑WAN and voice solutions. By replacing dedicated hardware appliances with virtualized solutions hosted on a single uCPE, wholesale partners gain agility, reduce delivery lead times and simplify the entire service lifecycle.

"Ekinops' innovative solutions support Proximus' ambition to help enterprises in their digital transformation," explains Frank Dedobbeleer, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "Thanks to the simplification of the service chain and powerful orchestration via OneManage, Proximus Wholesale partners gain flexible access to a broad application ecosystem without compromising performance."

The software‑driven ONE approach enables on‑demand bandwidth, automated provisioning and remote updates, with no need for on‑site physical intervention. This approach reduces installation times, improves reliability and accelerates the deployment of new services.

"By introducing a single uCPE deployable at the network edge as the foundation of the ONE portfolio, we enable our partners to operate in a much simpler and more efficient way, "explains Alex Lorette, Director of the Carrier & Wholesale Division at Proximus. "Fewer on‑site devices, fewer technical interventions and faster service activation all contribute to a smoother, more scalable operating model for Belgian service providers, telecom operators and their customers. This unified approach represents a major step toward flexible, software‑based networks at the edge."

For more information about the ONE solution: https://www.proximus.be/wholesale

Discover Ekinops' full software‑defined portfolio: https://www.ekinops.com/solutions/software-defined

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO

[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

Proximus contact

Visit www.proximus.com and www.proximus.be

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SOURCE Ekinops