Ekinops signs a Memorandum of Understanding with a tier-1 European telecom operator for the deployment of a large scale optical network

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Ekinops

Mar 30, 2026, 04:49 ET

PARIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (ISIN: FR0011466069) (Euronext Paris: EKI), a leading provider of optical networks, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for Service Providers and enterprises, announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a leading European Tier-1 telecom operator.

This agreement comes as part of advanced discussions between the two parties, with a view to concluding a framework agreement in the coming months.

The MoU covers the supply by Ekinops of optical transport equipment based on WDM technology, for the deployment of a nationwide high-speed optical network. In addition to telecom infrastructure systems, Ekinops would also provide its network management solution, based on its Celestis platform, as well as associated software and professional services.

This major framework project, expected to be deployed over several years, confirms the relevance and competitiveness of Ekinops' optical networks solutions among leading European and global operators, and reflects their growing confidence in these solutions.

For more information please check https://www.ekinops.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940596/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

Ekinops contacts:
[email protected]
Investors
Mathieu Omnes, Investor Relations, Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92, [email protected] 
Press
Amaury Dugast, Press Relations, Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74, [email protected]

SOURCE Ekinops

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