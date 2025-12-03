PARIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext Paris: EKI), leading provider of telecommunications and cybersecurity solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, announces the successful completion of an 800 Gbit/s (gigabits per second) optical transmission over 757 kilometers under real-world conditions on Orange's long-distance network.

Ekinops achieves 800 Gbit/s optical transmission over nearly 800 km on Orange long distance network

The transmission was carried out on an Orange optical link connecting a data center in Bordeaux and a data center in Marseille. This route, crucial for Orange in terms of connectivity between these two data centers, enables high-capacity for establishing direct interconnection to its transatlantic submarine capacities. The Ekinops solution enabled error-free 800 Gbit/s transmission on the link, meeting the required performance level.

The trial is based on FlexRate™ technology and Ekinops' latest-generation coherent transponders. It demonstrates Ekinops' ability to innovate and continually improve the performance of its optical transport solutions to meet customer challenges, while adapting to the constraints of existing networks.

This real-world test result validates:

The use of Ekinops transponders on an existing third-party optical line system: a way to operate spectrum in a diversified manner.

The performance of French optical solutions using coherent technology to meet the need for increased traffic on long-distance optical routes.

Jean-Louis Le Roux, Executive Vice President International Networks at Orange, states: "This trial demonstrates Orange's commitment to offering an ever-wider range of efficient network services and new high-speed services on our terrestrial long-distance network, which, combined with our submarine networks, provide resilient, sovereign and secure global connectivity for our customers. The proximity of Ekinops and Orange's laboratories in Lannion facilitated technical feasibility tests before implementation on the actual network."

Philippe Moulin, Interim CEO of Ekinops, adds: "We are very pleased with the performance of our 800G transponders (PM_800FR04) during this field trial. This success demonstrates our expertise in developing some of the most high-performing optical solutions on the market, and our open approach that allows us to introduce our transponders on existing optical networks. We also demonstrate our ability to collaborate with major network operators like Orange at every stage of their network evolution."

Learn more about the full range of Ekinops optical network solutions here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835379/Ekinops_x_Orange.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/5653613/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

