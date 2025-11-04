PARIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --EKINOPS(Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext Paris: EKI) , leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, announced today that it has been selected to modernize and upgrade the Carrier Ethernet Customer Services of TDC Net, the leading telecom provider in Denmark, with its latest MEF 3.0 certified Ethernet Access Devices (EAD) running OneOS6 software.

Ekinops Selected by TDC NET to Launch Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services in Denmark

The selected 1647 and 1651 EADs are designed to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth Carrier Ethernet services delivering up to 10 Gbps. The products offer a range of features such as advanced traffic management, quality of service (QoS) and advanced Operation and Maintenance (OAM), which will enable TDC NET to provide scalable and high-quality Ethernet services to its customers, ensuring seamless connectivity and high-speed data transfer.

Ekinops OneOS6 software, well-known as the layer 3 routing operating system on Ekinops routers, has been made available for EAD layer 2 devices. With its advanced features and open architecture, OneOS6 is a strong differentiator for service providers and enterprises as it simplifies operations, reduces costs, and provides carrier-grade network services.

"We are pleased to partner with TDC NET and to upgrade their Carrier Ethernet Customer Services with our latest EAD solutions," said Frank Dedobbeleer, Chief Revenue Officer EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. " We are confident that our advanced solutions will enable TDC NET to provide superior customer experience, while ensuring seamless connectivity and high-speed data transfer."

