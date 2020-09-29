Ekinops and ALEF enter into Distribution Partnership

PARIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (EuronextParis: FR0011466069) (EuronextParis: EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and software-defined solutions, today announces that it has signed a new channel partner agreement with ALEF Distribucija ADRIA which will meet increasing demand for seamless, open and high-capacity networks across the Adriatic region, where Ekinops has secured a number of new customer wins over the past 12 months.

ALEF Adriatic, part of the ALEF Group, is a value-added distributor of ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and networking solutions operating based in Belgrade, Serbia. ALEF Group is one of the largest and strongest distributors in Eastern Europe.

ALEF Adriatic has joined the Ekinops Channel Partner Program (ECPP) and it can now offer the complete Ekinops portfolio of open and fully interoperable optical transport and access solutions, together with sales, marketing, communication and technical support.

The ECPP is specifically designed to help Ekinops partners differentiate within their market, by removing vendor lock-in and empowering them to create their own competitive and profitable services tailored to their customers' needs. ALEF has been welcomed to join the ECPP after proving its commercial and technical capabilities with Ekinops products.

Commenting on the partnership, Milanka Memon, Managing Director at ALEF said: "There is a widespread and growing requirement for managed services and upgraded network capacity to meet rising digital demands across public, enterprise and residential sectors. Ekinops' established presence within the market presented a huge opportunity for us and we are delighted to join the ECPP to promote the Ekinops product portfolio through our existing sales channels and partners, and to leverage this offering to expand our partner network across our seven target countries and beyond."

"We are pleased to welcome ALEF to the ECPP," comments Frank Dedobbeleer, Group Sales Vice-President for EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "Ekinops offers the perfect combination of advanced edge technologies and optical transport solutions to support a channel that is looking to grasp new opportunities and differentiate in the market. We look forward to working with ALEF to promote the uptake of managed solutions based on our portfolio within this important region."

To find out more and to apply to be an Ekinops channel partner, visit the Ekinops channel portal.

Contact:

For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops, please contact Elisabeth Dean, iseepr: +44(0) 113 350 1922, [email protected].

About EKINOPS

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops

Related Links

https://www.ekinops.com

