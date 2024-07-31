Ekinops: Reactivation of the share buyback program

PARIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and enterprises, announces the reactivation of its share buyback program, under the program adopted by the Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2024 (11th resolution).

The company sees that, given its H1 2024 financial results, the strength of its balance sheet and the Group's outlook, the time is right to reactivate the share buyback program. This program will start immediately, and shares will be purchased on the market.

A description of the share buyback program adopted by the Combined General Meeting of 24 May 2024 is given in the Universal Registration Document 2023, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 26 March 2024 under registration number D.24-0179. The Universal Registration Document can be consulted on Ekinops' website, www.ekinops.com, in Shareholders section, under Financial documents and regulated information.

EKINOPS Contact

Didier Brédy, Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

Investors

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Press

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/4837789/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops