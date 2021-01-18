Ekinops and Nexicom Systems enter Distribution Partnership

PARIS, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext: EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, today announces a new distribution partnership with Nexicom Systems Inc. (NSI), to help meet growing demand for more cost-effective, high-performance edge technologies and optical transport solutions in Canada.

Nexicom Systems is a value-added distributor of telecommunication and broadband service solutions based in Peterborough, Ontario. As one of the oldest and strongest distributors in the country, it serves the connectivity needs of small and medium-sized service providers.

Through the new partnership, Nexicom Systems can now offer Ekinops' portfolio of open and fully interoperable optical transport and access solutions, and benefit from sales, marketing, and technical support.

Commenting on the partnership, Mike Kay, Manager at Nexicom Systems: "With this new partnership, we're able to bring two new market-proven product offerings in access technology with SD-WAN, virtualization and appliances as well as in optical transport with DWDM to our customers. Ekinops' open vendor approach presents us an opportunity to bring to market cost-effective and highly scalable optical and access solutions that are not only low in power consumption, but also easy to install and maintain."

"Our partnership with Nexicom Systems marks yet another milestone for our growth in North America," comments Kevin Antill, Ekinops' group vice president of sales for North America. "Ekinops' strong combination of advanced edge technologies and optical transport solutions enables Nexicom Systems to quickly and easily address the technical and budgetary needs of its customer base. We look forward to working with Nexicom Systems to promote uptake of Ekinops technologies across Canada."

Nexicom Systems will supplement Ekinops' access and optical product lines with technical services drawing on its own SME sector expertise to assist service providers in designing and implementing optimal solutions for customers.

