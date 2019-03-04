EKINOPS and VMware Create Best of Breed Virtualization Platform for Telecom Operators and Service Providers

PARIS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading provider of open and fully interoperable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to network operators, today announces that it is partnering with VeloCloud, now part of VMware, to create a virtualization platform targeted for both telecom operators and service providers. The collaboration combines VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud with Ekinops OneAccess branded Open Virtualization Platform (OVP) and OneManage Provisioning and Monitoring system in a pre-validated and fully integrated solution that meets the growing need for a simplified, flexible and more secure approach to enterprise digital transformation and branch connectivity.

The OneAccess OVP Design Studio and OneManage software enable service providers to offer their enterprise customers with a wide range of new services running on an Ekinops vCPE or on a universal CPE. Those services may include certified VNFs such as vRouters, SD-WANs, vFirewalls, vSBC and WAN optimization functions as well as simple virtualized Linux® or Windows® servers. In this context, leveraging Ekinops OneManage and Design Studio allows Service Providers to expand their services to the edges of their network with agility and control, and deliver fast virtual network design and end-to-end zero touch provisioning.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud delivers unprecedented visibility of network and application performance enabling network optimization over multiple WAN connections in a hybrid global enterprise network environment. It provides enhanced Quality of Experience (QoE) to end users through network optimization and the simplicity of a centralized management while 'masking' the complexity of the underlying WAN infrastructure. The combined Ekinops and VeloCloud platform offers additional flexibility to host third-party VNFs without compromising the simplicity and efficiency of a centralized management solution.

Commenting on the partnership, Philippe Moulin, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops said: "Over the last few months, we have seen significant demand for a uCPE solution driven by enterprise customers interested in SD-WAN, server consolidation at the branch and a strong need for multi-national deployments. The VMware solution is the recognized leader in the SD-WAN sector and with global brand recognition and the international footprint that this brings we are confident that we have the right partner to deliver the world-class network optimization solution that our SP customers are looking for their large enterprise customers."

Sanjay Uppal, VP and GM, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware, commented: "Ekinops is a leader in delivering branch office connectivity solutions for service providers' enterprise customers and have been at the forefront in the development of SDN/NFV networking and service delivery platforms since its inception. This widely recognized leadership position and advanced, field-proven technology makes Ekinops a natural choice for integration with VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud."

VMware, VMware SD-WAN, and VeloCloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information visit: www.ekinops.net

For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops please contact Beckie Richardson, iseepr on +44(0)113-350-1922, beckie@iseepr.co.uk

SOURCE Ekinops

Related Links

http://www.ekinops.net

