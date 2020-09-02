Ekinops Announces Partnership Agreement with Lanner

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading provider of open, future-proof and flexible solutions for the access network, today announces the completion of a partnership agreement covering North America and Mexico between Ekinops and Lanner Electronics, the global leader in Whitebox Solutions™ for SD-WAN, uCPE, vCPE, and MEC platforms. The agreement provides for a mutual partnership and cooperation aimed at promoting and selling joint solutions based on Ekinops software bundled with Lanner Whitebox Solutions™ universal CPE hardware.

The collaboration starts with Lanner Whitebox Solutions™, namely the NCA-1515/L-1515 platform with Intel® Atom® C3000 processor on-boarded, and Ekinops' software suite based on the OneOS6-LIM operating system. This combination enables telecommunications and Internet service providers to offer a wide range of certified and optimized VNF-based services including Ekinops SD-WAN Xpress. The partnership enables "Zero-Day" ready fast and simple deployment of high performance, multi-vendor, certified solutions for virtualized networks. The solutions will be available for drop ship directly to end customers on behalf of service providers in North America and Mexico.

"The combination of Lanner's diversified platforms with Ekinops software suite and certified VNFs provides unmatched flexibility and cost effectiveness for the optimized performance," said Kevin Antill, Ekinops' group vice president of sales for North America. "This plays right on Ekinops' DNA of open, free from vendor lock-in solutions. With Lanner, we have the right partner to deliver both SMB and carrier-grade offerings that service providers and enterprise customers are looking for."

The solution, aggregated into a single platform and distributed to the customer premise edge, offers a simpler, more cost-effective architecture that can be rapidly deployed allowing for better scaling and, combined with centralized management, results in CAPEX and OPEX reductions.

"Ekinops is a leader in delivering branch office connectivity and software-defined solutions for service providers' enterprise customers. With its field-proven software technology, Ekinops is a natural choice for integration with our Whitebox Solutions™ platforms," said Tom Inglese, Sr. Director of Sales & Business Growth of Lanner. "The agreement with Ekinops is a great combination of our companies' forces to help customers get access to high performance, cost-effective, flexible and bundled virtualized solutions."

