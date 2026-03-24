EKINOPS ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF CHIMERE, A FRENCH UNIVERSAL ZTNA CYBERSECURITY STARTUP

PARIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading provider of optical networks, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for Service Providers and enterprises, today announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Chimere, an innovative French cybersecurity specialist. Chimere provides a universal ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) solution to securely interconnect all end points with all enterprise resources.

The Chimere's ZTNA solution is a compelling alternative to traditional enterprise VPNs technologies and firewalls, supporting digital nomadism, remote work, and third-party access. Chimere's ZTNA solution is offered through a subscription model, either as SaaS (Software as a Service), hybrid or on-premises.

The combination of the two companies reinforces Ekinops value proposition in cybersecurity in the context of the recent acquisition of Olfeo in May 2025, and is fully rooted in the Bridge strategic plan, aimed at positioning the group in the high-growth market segment of cybersecurity SASE (Secure Access Service Edge). This acquisition considerably accelerates Ekinops' SASE strategy time-to-market and will reinforce its status as a European SASE leader, adapted to European and non-European market requirements.

With this acquisition, Ekinops rounds out its SASE portfolio and becomes part of the select group of 'Single Vendor SASE' companies globally, standing as the sole European representative in this elite category. Moreover, Ekinops is the world's only vendor to offer SD-WAN, SSE, and Universal ZTNA, all with the option for on-premise deployment.

The transaction takes the form of an acquisition of 100% of Chimere shares by Ekinops. It will be completed before March 31, 2026. Ekinops does not expect any significant impact on its 2026 financial statements due to this transaction.

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO of Ekinops, says: "We're especially enthusiastic about this acquisition which speeds up the Ekinops group ability to reach its ambitions to become the European SASE leader. By combining our technologies and our business assets, we can attack new, high growth markets with a truly differentiated offer. Chimere has already highly satisfied customers, and Ekinops is looking forward to offering this Chimere ZTNA solution to its own customers and prospects."

Guillaume-Alexandre Chaizy, Chief Executive Officer of Chimere, says:

"The Ekinops-Chimere combination delivers a fully trusted European cybersecurity portfolio, a true benefit for customers in the region. We are very excited to join the Ekinops team and take our part in building a European SASE leader that can serve the world together."

Ekinops contacts

[email protected]

Investors

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation, Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92, [email protected]

Press

Amaury Dugast, Press relation, Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74, [email protected]

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SOURCE Ekinops