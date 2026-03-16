PARIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), European leader in optical networking and secured connectivity solutions for service providers, enterprises and public organizations, proudly announces its C700HC optical transport system has been honored with the 2026 Lightwave Innovation Review award for Optical Communications and Broadband Excellence in the Optical Transport Systems category .

Ekinops C700HC Honored with Lightwave Innovation Review Award

A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the optical communications and broadband communities distinguished the C700HC as among the best in the industry awarding it with an outstanding rating of 4.0 honoree status on a scale of 1.0 to 5.0 meaning it is considered an "Excellent product with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits," according to the judging criteria.

The C700HC represents a new class of hybrid optical networking equipment that combines features of traditional WDM transport systems with DCI-specific platforms making it uniquely able, and equally capable, of operating in both service provider central offices and data centers. This capability allows service providers to deliver high-capacity bandwidth services directly to the emerging neo-scaler market and other data centers. The C700HC provides a common platform for both environments with the same hardware, software, operating system and management tools delivering a unified transport solution that erases the boundaries between disparate environments.

Lightwave Editor In Chief Sean Buckley expressed his congratulations, stating, "On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Ekinops on achieving a well-deserved level 4.0 honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."

"Ekinops is thrilled and honored to have our newest platform, the C700HC, be recognized by such a highly respected and well known voice of the industry as Lightwave," said Guillaume Crenn, Optical Networking Product Line and Marketing Director at Ekinops. "It demonstrates our ability to continually meet the needs of our customers with innovative solutions designed to address the challenges of an ever-evolving market and we look forward to continuing that innovation in the future."

The C700HC is now generally available and currently being shipped to customers in Europe and North America.

For more information about the Ekinops portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO

[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

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SOURCE Ekinops