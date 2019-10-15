Ekinops Completes BT Wholesale Certification for Media Gateways

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading supplier of optical transport equipment and router solutions for service providers and telecom operators, today announces successful certification of its media gateways in-line with BT's Wholesale Hosted Communications (WHC) requirements.

The Ekinops' OneAccess media gateways (ONE100, ONE150, ONE270, ONE425, ONE700, ONEVOIP30) have completed the validation process to be included in BT's catalogue for its Hosted SIP Trunking offering, which is part of BT's WHC service.

Hosted SIP Trunking is the ideal replacement for ISDN, giving customers better flexibility and pricing, while retaining their on-site PBX.

The OneAccess media gateways placed at the customer premises (with either Analogue or IP PBX handsets) will register the main line (or Trunk Phone Number) with the Trunk configured on WHC. This enables all PBX users to be implicitly registered with WHC via the Trunk Phone Number registration.

What does it do, what are the benefits?

UK Communication Service Providers can now enable small to mid-sized businesses to make a phased migration to unified communications.

WHC gives UK customers the perfect bridge from legacy to next-generation communications with an easy, affordable route to IP Voice technology of the future, utilizing their current PBX equipment.

"We're pleased to announce that the OneAccess media gateways are now authorized for connection to our Hosted SIP Trunking service. It means our resellers are able to sell our Hosted SIP Trunks into a wider range of end customers and supports migration of services from ISDN," commented Ajit Jadeja, BT Wholesale.

"With ISDN in the UK ending in 2025 it is important Ekinops provide a phased migration path," said John Larkin, Managing Director, from The Kenton Group.

"As Britain rapidly approaches its ISDN migration deadline, it was important for the OneAccess portfolio to support BT's initiative. Ekinops champions the soft migration of legacy systems, standardization and openness, all of which are key here. We're very proud to be part of the BT ecosystem," commented Philippe Moulin, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops.

More information can be found at https://www.ekinops.com/

Contact:

Lucy Horsman

iseepr

lucy@iseepr.co.uk

+44(0)113-350-1922

SOURCE Ekinops

Related Links

https://www.ekinops.com/

