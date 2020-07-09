Ekinops Continues to Grow in H1 2020 Despite the Impact of the Pandemic: Revenue of €45.8 Million, up +2%

PARIS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, has published its revenue for the 2nd quarter of 2020 (April 1 - June 30, 2020).

€m - IFRS - unaudited 2019 2020 Change Q1 revenue 20.8 21.1 +2% Q2 revenue 24.3 24.7 +2% H1 revenue 45.0 45.8 +2%

In Q2 2020, Ekinops posted consolidated revenue of €24.7 million, up +1.6%. Q2 organic growth was +1.2% at constant exchange rates.

The Group performed strongly in Q2 2020, up +16.7% compared to Q1 despite the severe disruption caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its health implications.

Over the first half of 2020, Ekinops posted consolidated revenue of €45.8 million, up +1.7% in total

(up +1.2% at constant exchange rates).

North America: +14,4% growth in H1 2020

International operations accounted for 65% of 2020 half-year revenue (vs. 67% in FY 2019): 41% for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East & Africa excluding France), 17% for North America and 7% for the APAC region (Asia-Pacific). France generated 35% of revenue during this period.

In line with the previous year, North America remained the most dynamic region in H1 2020, posting +14.4% growth for the period. It is worth highlighting the strong performance achieved in France

(up +12.4%), which sprung back to growth after the 2019 slowdown in investment from the Group's main customers.

Didier Brédy, Chairman & CEO of Ekinops, made the following comments:

"Naturally, revenue and growth were not as strong as they could have been were it not for the exceptional global circumstances due to coronavirus. Nonetheless, we are very satisfied to have delivered growth during these six particularly complicated months. In the end, the period from April to June was the second-best quarter in Ekinops' history in terms of business, after Q4 2019.

"It is more difficult than usual to foresee what will happen during the rest of the year. Even if we can see signs of recovery, it is unlikely that we will be able to generate double-digit organic growth over the full year. Nonetheless, we are highly confident in our ability to resume our long-term growth targets once the crisis is behind us.

"Value creation opportunities have, in fact, revealed themselves during this crisis, and Ekinops is in a particularly strong position to seize them. The interest generated by OTN technology, our virtualized offer and the launch of SD-WAN products is undeniable and should allow us to amplify the recovery trend."

Financial reporting calendar

Date Release Tuesday, July 28, 2020 H1 2020 results (limited review) Monday, October 12, 2020 Q3 2020 revenue (unaudited) Tuesday, January 12, 2021 FY 2020 revenue (unaudited)

All press releases are published after Euronext Paris market close.

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

EKINOPS contact

Didier Brédy

Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

Investors

Mathieu Omnes

Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Press

Nicolas Bouchez

Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

SOURCE Ekinops

Related Links

https://www.ekinops.com

