Ekinops Expands North American Presence, Doubles Customer Base

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading optical transport and network access specialist, announces the opening of its new US headquarters in Rockville, Maryland USA. Tripling the size of its previous location, the new facility is the result of Ekinops continued success operating in North America.

New American Offices

The upgrade from the previous location was necessitated by Ekinops growing presence in the region. Over the last three years, Ekinops has doubled its customer base and continues to demonstrate strong revenue growth. With an increase of 10% for 2023 fiscal year, following unprecedented 39% growth in fiscal year 2022, North America now accounts for 25% of Group sales in 2023 (vs.18% in 2021)and is Ekinops top region for sales of its Ekinops360 optical transport platform. The new facility will serve as Ekinops regional headquarters including its world-class customer service organization as well as the Ekinops Learning Center (ELC) that serves as its training facility for all North American customers.

Ekinops North American home for the past five years, Rockville, is conveniently located close to both Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD making it easily accessible to two major cities and three airports.

"We've been an Ekinops customer for several years and continue to be impressed with the level and quality of service we receive from them," said Mike J Schmitt, Supervisor, Fiber Optic Services of DQE Communications. "The opening of a new, larger facility is a testament to their success, and we look forward to continuing our relationship."

"We're very excited to have this new space that allows us to continue our growth here in North America," said Kevin Antill, Chief Revenue Officer North America at Ekinops: "Our customer relationships are our most valuable asset and it's important to have a strong presence in-region staffed by qualified Ekinops employees that are best suited to providing the support they need and deserve."

For more information about the Ekinops360 portfolio, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/solutions/optical-transport

