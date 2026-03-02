Ekinops enables O2 Telefónica highest availability and speeds for Fixed Mobile B2B Connectivity Services

O 2 Telefónica, a leading provider of broadband, landline and mobile telecommunications in Germany will be able to extend its "high-performance connection for every workplace" solution to customers who require connectivity deep inside buildings, allowing to address complex or near impossible installations. It is aimed at businesses that need to connect new locations to the internet without major expansion projects and want to use fixed-network connectivity where failure is not an option. The promise is to make sure outdoor coverage matches indoor coverage and deployment is achieved in record time.

The new MRU-5G (MRU- Managed Remote Unit), a centrally manageable outdoor 5G unit, has been co-developed by Ekinops and O 2 Telefónica. Coupled with the Ekinops enterprise routers, powered by the OneOS6 software, it can deliver gigabit services with 5G backup.

Main benefits of this new solution:

Can be deployed up to 100m away from the data room, with zero dB (decibel) loss and full throughput

dB (decibel) loss and full throughput Fastest deployment of fixed wireless access thanks to flexible installation options, reducing the need for complex civil works.

of fixed wireless access thanks to flexible installation options, reducing the need for complex civil works. Efficient methodology and tools to install the 5G antenna at the best possible location

using a dedicated installer application.

using a dedicated installer application. Fastest service activation thanks to template-based configuration and powerful CLI, enabling highly industrialized processes,

thanks to template-based configuration and powerful CLI, enabling highly industrialized processes, Nearly 10 times existing performance compared to conventional outdoor antennas

compared to conventional outdoor antennas Enterprise-class transparent networking, supports full VLAN isolation, highly secured , ready for large offices with many concurrent users

, ready for large offices with many concurrent users Fully supervised and managed remotely

Fully integrated in the product portfolio of the business customer brand of O 2 Telefónica - O 2 Business' management and provisioning systems, with perfect visibility for customer service assurance.

Nils Joachim, Director B2B Products & Technology of O 2 Telefónica says: "The jointly developed 5G solution marks a major step forward in our mission to deliver seamless, high‑performance connectivity to every enterprise site. It allows us to overcome structural barriers, accelerate service delivery, and ensure reliable broadband where fixed access alone cannot deliver. This is a game changer for businesses that depend on always‑on connectivity."

"Ekinops innovation is serving O 2 Telefónica's aim at empowering various vertical businesses to adjust to various settings without sacrificing on performance. The solution is extremely simple to install which means it reduces drastically on-site interventions and overall deployment time." comments Sylvain Quartier, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Ekinops.

About O 2 Telefónica

O 2 Telefónica is a leading full-service provider of telecommunications services for private and business customers. The portfolio of the core brand O 2 and various secondary and partner brands includes traditional telephony and internet connections as well as innovative digital services in the area of the Internet of Things and data analysis. In mobile communications, O 2 Telefónica serves more than 35 million mobile lines (as of December 31, 2025). The company is a leading mobile provider in the consumer market and in the market for innovative partner offers, as well as a fast-growing provider in the solutions business for corporate customers. The company's high-performance, award-winning mobile network reaches more than 99% of the population. In the fixed network, O₂ Telefónica offers its customers leading technological diversity and geographical availability in Germany. In the 2025 financial year, the company generated revenue of 8.2 billion euros with around 7650 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A. based in Madrid, one of the largest telecommunications groups in the world.

