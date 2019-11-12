Ekinops Enables T-Mobile Czech Republic to Deliver Legacy and Virtual Services Across Single Operating System

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading provider of open, future-proof and fully flexible network solutions to service providers, today announces it has enabled T-Mobile Czech Republic (CZ) to streamline management across its part of product portfolio with the OneAccess branded OneOS6 operating system. The solution has enabled huge operational efficiencies in the delivery of T-Mobile CZ's traditional service portfolio.

T-Mobile Czech Republic is the country's largest telco operator and part of the Deutsche Telekom group, delivering mobile and fix telecommunication, TV and ICT services to businesses and consumers.

Ekinops was selected because of its unrivalled range of fully open hardware and software. Now, the operator is equipped with a full set of carrier-grade business data routers, eventually supporting traditional voice ports and a virtualization platform that is able to service chain VNFs from both Ekinops and third parties as well as support future Ekinops Software-defined solutions.

Utilizing Ekinops' OneOS6 operating system across all OneAccess devices and x86-based universal CPE (uCPE), testing, maintenance and delivery of new services is dramatically simplified, while training and integration costs are reduced.

"Ekinops was the only supplier that could provide a single operating system capable of supporting all our technologies including data and voice," commented Michal Brcak Head of Product Management Enterprise at T-Mobile CZ. "Thanks to Ekinops' open system approach, we now have complete control over our technology choices. Thanks to OneOS6 we have also been able to reduce the training requirements for our technicians, and decrease costs associated with maintaining multiple operating systems."

"The OneOS6 implementation at T-Mobile reflects what Ekinops does best: deploy open systems that give operators both freedom and control, together with a host of cost saving and operational efficiency gains," commented Frank Dedobbeleer, VP Group Sales EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "As operators continue their migration to software defined and virtualized services it's vital that they remain in charge of their destinies, defining the technology pathways and the pace of migration according to their own commercial plans. Like many operators, T-Mobile needs solutions that work in a hybrid physical/virtual environment for many years to come. Implementing open systems like OneOS6, that support both traditional and virtualized services, enable this journey by ensuring that migration can proceed without impeding the continued delivery of existing services"

More information on the OneAccess branded OneOS6 solutions can be found here.

For more information, visit www.ekinops.com

Contact

For further media information, or to schedule an interview with Ekinops, please contact Lucie Rohani, iseepr

+44 (0)113-350-1922 / lucie.r@iseepr.co.uk

SOURCE Ekinops

Related Links

http://www.ekinops.com

