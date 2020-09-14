Ekinops hires new CTO
Sep 14, 2020, 12:00 ET
PARIS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: FR0011466069) (Euronext Paris: EKI), a leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators and businesses, announces the appointment of Vincent Munière as its new Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research and Development (CTO and VP of R&D). He will strengthen the Ekinops technology vision, accelerate software innovation and lead the Group's engineering and support team.
Vincent Munière brings over 20 years of expertise in software engineering. He comes from 12 years in various roles at SFR (Altice Group) where he was most recently SVP, Network & OSS (Operations Support System) Engineering, managing a team of about 900 people and leading the network and IT OSS engineering activities. Prior to SFR, he spent 8 years developing solutions for carriers at Alcatel / Alcatel-Lucent in France, both in R&D and Pre-Sales organizations, and 3 years at ICO Global Communications in the UK. His dual background, strong customer focus and ability to understand the transport, switching and routing layers and challenges will be a great asset to deliver the innovative solutions service providers are looking for.
"I'm thrilled to be joining a world-class team of engineers who are dedicated to help Service Providers and businesses face today's challenge of enabling next-generation telecommunications services," said Vincent Munière, CTO and VP of R&D, Ekinops.
"We are very fortunate to have attracted such a talented executive and Vincent's experience will be invaluable to Ekinops. He knows how to deliver major technical innovations, define a strong technology vision and lead large teams through transformation programs to deliver on that vision. He comes in at a perfect time as we are migrating toward virtualization, 5G and edge computing which are areas he masters. His joining is a significant step toward continued growth and achievement of our strategic objectives," added Didier Brédy, CEO, Ekinops.
